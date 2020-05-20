CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Dak Vs. Dallas: An NFL History Of Franchise-Tag Patience

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Bit-by-bit and day-by-day, we've established some new guideposts when it comes to "Dak vs. Dallas.'' Prescott. We have an understanding of the offers that sit on the table from the Cowboys side and from Prescott's side, with a detailed look at the "$45 million rumor,'' the "13.1-Percent Myth'' and even COO Stephen Jones' comments to CowboysSI.com regarding the team's negotiating position with its franchise-tagged QB.

We've detailed how common it is for NFL teams to exhibit patience this offseason when it comes to tagged players; coming into this week, there are 14 tags in the league. None of the 14, including Dak, have signed new long-term deals. Eight hadn't even signed their tender, including Dak. And three are subjects of trade talks.

Next question: Is this delay - maybe a combination of "Jerry Time,'' the COVID-19 obstacles and Mr. Jones' famous "Deadlines Make Deals'' mindset - unusual when it comes to franchise-tagged guys before this season?

Let's go three years deep:

2019

San Francisco 49ers - Robbie Gould, K: On April 24, Gould requested a trade. Finally, on July 15, they reached an agreement on a four-year deal.

Houston Texans - Jadeveon Clowney, LB: On March 4, he was tagged. He never signed long-term deal. On August 31 he was traded to Seattle.

Kansas City Chiefs - Dee Ford, LB: Tagged on March 2 and on March 12, traded to 49ers, then signed a five-year contract.

Seattle Seahawks - Frank Clark, DE: March 4, the Seahawks placed the tag on Clark. On April 23, Clark was traded to Chiefs and signed a five-year contract.

Dallas Cowboys - DeMarcus Lawrence, DE: March 4, the Cowboys placed the tag on Lawrence. On April 5, the Cowboys signed Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed.

Atlanta Falcons - Grady Jarrett, DT: March 4, the Falcons placed the franchise tag on Jarrett. Jarrett signed the tag on April 22, 2019. On July 15, Jarrett signed a four-year contract extension worth $68 million with $42.5 million guaranteed.

2018

Cowboys – Lawrence: He was tagged on March 5, signed it later that day but never signed long-term deal, and played on tag.

Detroit Lions – Ziggy Ansah, DE: Tagged and never signed long-term deal. Left for Seattle the next season.

Los Angeles Rams – Lamarcus Joyner, CB: March 6, got tagged. On April 16, Joyner signed his tender. Following year, left for Raiders.

Miami Dolphins – Jarvis Landry, WR: They tagged him on February 20, he signed it on March 3, and they traded him on March 9. On April 12, Landry signed a five-year deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Le'Veon Bell: On March 6, the Steelers placed the tag on Bell for the second straight year. Bell refused to sign it and did not attend any team activities after contract negotiations stalled on July 16, and then did not report to the Steelers prior to the NFL's November 13 deadline to sign his franchise tender, therefore making him ineligible to play the rest of the year.

2017

Arizona Cardinals – Chandler Jones, LB: On February 27, the Cardinals tagged Jones. On March 10, he signed a five-year million contract extension.

Carolina Panthers – Kawann Short, DT: February 27, the Panthers placed the tag on Short. On April 17, Short signed a five-year contract with the Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams – Trumaine Johnson, CB: On March 1, the Rams placed the tag on Johnson for the second consecutive year. On March 6, Johnson officially signed the tender. He never signed a long-term deal. A year later, he left for the Jets.

Steelers – Bell, RB: On February 27, the Steelers placed the tag on Bell. He played on it, never signed a long-term deal ... and then of course, famously, a year later, all tag Hell broke loose.

Washington Redskins – Kirk Cousins, QB: Never signed long-term deal, played on tag for a second time. Next year, $66 mil richer over the two years, he left for the Vikings.

So, to summarize:

In 2020, none of the 14, including Prescott, have signed long-term deals. 

In 2019 - Only two of the six got long-term deals done quickly with their own teams - and three of the six ended up getting traded!

In 2018 - Five guys. Long-term deals done quickly with their original teams? Zero.

In 2017 - Five cases. Two done quickly, the other three no new deals at all ... And one semi-disaster with Cousins and one unmitigated disaster with Bell.

We can argue in Dallas that "quarterback is different,'' and maybe it is; Prescott's personality, character, leadership and importance to the franchise due to his position will all be missed if this drags on. Also worth noting: "Patience'' on a Dak deal has been a two-year process for Cowboys Nation, which wishes that both sides would've done a deal last September.

But all these players were "important'' ... And in the last four offseasons, including this one, in the 30 cases of tagged guys, only four - four of 30! - quickly consummated long-term deals with their original clubs.

Inside The Star, where management is now starting to reconvene, "Jerry Time'' is a thing. So is the limitations caused by the pandemic. So is "Deadlines Make Deals.'' But league-wide and historically, when it comes to tagged players not named "Dak Prescott''?

So is "patience.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

Godzillamike

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

MarcusJ

Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star

Jerry Jones Leads Dallas Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star; 'We'll Do It The Right Way,' Says Owner Of Dealing With COVID-19

Mike Fisher

Cowboys O-Line Update: How Much Do They Want Biadasz To Start?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at offensive line as we enter offseason workouts, including a central question: How Much Do They Want The Rookie Biadasz To Start?

Matthew Postins

Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Inside we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand as we enter offseason workouts at quarterback - The QB (Zoom) Room with Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Matthew Postins

by

Scubajoe61

Cowboys LB Vander Esch: 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Is Coming Off Neck Surgery But Reporting, 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

by

Scubajoe61

Dallas Cowboys Offered LeBron James A Contract During 2011 NBA Lockout

LeBron James- A Life-Long Dallas Cowboys Fan, We Should Note - Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers

Mike Fisher

Wanna Bet: Cowboys McCarthy As NFL Coach of the Year?

A fresh start for the Dallas Cowboys and the former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy has created Super Bowl buzz and eye-catching betting lines in Las Vegas.

BriAmaranthus

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1-on-1: Stephen Jones on Dak, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

A Dallas Cowboys Exclusive As COO Stephen Jones Talks With CowboysSI.com On The Subject of Contract Negotiations With QB Dak Prescott, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

Mike Fisher