FRISCO - Bit-by-bit and day-by-day, we've established some new guideposts when it comes to "Dak vs. Dallas.'' Prescott. We have an understanding of the offers that sit on the table from the Cowboys side and from Prescott's side, with a detailed look at the "$45 million rumor,'' the "13.1-Percent Myth'' and even COO Stephen Jones' comments to CowboysSI.com regarding the team's negotiating position with its franchise-tagged QB.

We've detailed how common it is for NFL teams to exhibit patience this offseason when it comes to tagged players; coming into this week, there are 14 tags in the league. None of the 14, including Dak, have signed new long-term deals. Eight hadn't even signed their tender, including Dak. And three are subjects of trade talks.

Next question: Is this delay - maybe a combination of "Jerry Time,'' the COVID-19 obstacles and Mr. Jones' famous "Deadlines Make Deals'' mindset - unusual when it comes to franchise-tagged guys before this season?

Let's go three years deep:

2019

San Francisco 49ers - Robbie Gould, K: On April 24, Gould requested a trade. Finally, on July 15, they reached an agreement on a four-year deal.

Houston Texans - Jadeveon Clowney, LB: On March 4, he was tagged. He never signed long-term deal. On August 31 he was traded to Seattle.

Kansas City Chiefs - Dee Ford, LB: Tagged on March 2 and on March 12, traded to 49ers, then signed a five-year contract.

Seattle Seahawks - Frank Clark, DE: March 4, the Seahawks placed the tag on Clark. On April 23, Clark was traded to Chiefs and signed a five-year contract.

Dallas Cowboys - DeMarcus Lawrence, DE: March 4, the Cowboys placed the tag on Lawrence. On April 5, the Cowboys signed Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed.

Atlanta Falcons - Grady Jarrett, DT: March 4, the Falcons placed the franchise tag on Jarrett. Jarrett signed the tag on April 22, 2019. On July 15, Jarrett signed a four-year contract extension worth $68 million with $42.5 million guaranteed.

2018

Cowboys – Lawrence: He was tagged on March 5, signed it later that day but never signed long-term deal, and played on tag.

Detroit Lions – Ziggy Ansah, DE: Tagged and never signed long-term deal. Left for Seattle the next season.

Los Angeles Rams – Lamarcus Joyner, CB: March 6, got tagged. On April 16, Joyner signed his tender. Following year, left for Raiders.

Miami Dolphins – Jarvis Landry, WR: They tagged him on February 20, he signed it on March 3, and they traded him on March 9. On April 12, Landry signed a five-year deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Le'Veon Bell: On March 6, the Steelers placed the tag on Bell for the second straight year. Bell refused to sign it and did not attend any team activities after contract negotiations stalled on July 16, and then did not report to the Steelers prior to the NFL's November 13 deadline to sign his franchise tender, therefore making him ineligible to play the rest of the year.

2017

Arizona Cardinals – Chandler Jones, LB: On February 27, the Cardinals tagged Jones. On March 10, he signed a five-year million contract extension.

Carolina Panthers – Kawann Short, DT: February 27, the Panthers placed the tag on Short. On April 17, Short signed a five-year contract with the Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams – Trumaine Johnson, CB: On March 1, the Rams placed the tag on Johnson for the second consecutive year. On March 6, Johnson officially signed the tender. He never signed a long-term deal. A year later, he left for the Jets.

Steelers – Bell, RB: On February 27, the Steelers placed the tag on Bell. He played on it, never signed a long-term deal ... and then of course, famously, a year later, all tag Hell broke loose.

Washington Redskins – Kirk Cousins, QB: Never signed long-term deal, played on tag for a second time. Next year, $66 mil richer over the two years, he left for the Vikings.

So, to summarize:

In 2020, none of the 14, including Prescott, have signed long-term deals.

In 2019 - Only two of the six got long-term deals done quickly with their own teams - and three of the six ended up getting traded!

In 2018 - Five guys. Long-term deals done quickly with their original teams? Zero.

In 2017 - Five cases. Two done quickly, the other three no new deals at all ... And one semi-disaster with Cousins and one unmitigated disaster with Bell.

We can argue in Dallas that "quarterback is different,'' and maybe it is; Prescott's personality, character, leadership and importance to the franchise due to his position will all be missed if this drags on. Also worth noting: "Patience'' on a Dak deal has been a two-year process for Cowboys Nation, which wishes that both sides would've done a deal last September.

But all these players were "important'' ... And in the last four offseasons, including this one, in the 30 cases of tagged guys, only four - four of 30! - quickly consummated long-term deals with their original clubs.

Inside The Star, where management is now starting to reconvene, "Jerry Time'' is a thing. So is the limitations caused by the pandemic. So is "Deadlines Make Deals.'' But league-wide and historically, when it comes to tagged players not named "Dak Prescott''?

So is "patience.''