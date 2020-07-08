Agree or Disagree: Dak Prescott Will Lead NFL in Passing Yards

DALLAS – Looming answers to the long-term contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are near.

As CowboysSI.com was first to report, Dallas is currently offering a five-year contract at $35 million APY, with Prescott's side preferring a shorter four-year agreement.

Jerry Jones says, “Deadlines make deals,” so you may want to circle July 15 (NFL’s deadline) on your calendar. Either the two sides will agree on a deal or Prescott will play under the franchise tag in 2020.

Whether the ultra-publicized negotiations conclude with a long-term deal or not, I’m predicting the two-time Pro-Bowler will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020 after finishing second behind Jameis Winston in 2019. Agree or disagree?

Three reasons why:

1. Consistent Development: In 2019, Prescott tossed over 4,900 passing yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns as a fourth-year starter. The fourth-round draft pick has gotten better and better each season and I have no reason to doubt that improvement.

2. Coaching: A breeze of fresh air rolls into the offense with coach Mike McCarthy who is tough and confident is his coaching of quarterbacks. The value of retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who helped the Cowboys lead the league in yards per game last season (431.5), for consistency purposes cannot be overstated.

3. Weapons: The pool of talented players the Cowboys offense boasts figures to serve as a nightmare for 2020 opposing defenses. Prescott has two 1,000-yard receivers to throw to in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The addition of rookie CeeDee Lamb could give them the best trio in the league. Blake Jarwin looks for his coming-out party at tight end. One of the NFL’s best running backs, Ezekiel Elliott, is capable as a passing threat.

Prescott has all the tools to throw up the top numbers in 2020.

Vegas, Baby: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - fresh off a new deal that may have some Dak impact - is the +450 favorite to lead the NFL in passing yardage during the 2020 season while Prescott has the fifth best odds at +800.

What They Are Saying: Bleacher Report predicts Prescott will total 5,070 passing yards.