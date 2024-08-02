Cowboys Country

From Classroom to Gridiron: Dak Prescott's work ethic wows Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy raved about quarterback Dak Prescott's relentless work ethic and "sponge-like" approach to learning.

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy continues to praise quarterback Dak Prescott, emphasizing the QB's relentless drive for improvement within the team's evolving offensive system.

"He's just gonna keep getting better and better," McCarthy stated confidently. "The coach emphasized Prescott's eagerness to learn, describing him as a "sponge" in the classroom who "can't get enough."

McCarthy's admiration extends beyond the practice field. 

"Frankly, if he does anything wrong, he probably does a little bit too much away from here because he's always working on his game," McCarthy said.

McCarthy revealed, underscoring Prescott's unwavering commitment to honing his skills. This dedication, according to the head coach is translating to tangible progress. 

"He's a guy that's always looking to improve, and you're seeing it," the coach declared.

As the Cowboys gear up for the upcoming season, McCarthy's enthusiastic endorsement of Prescott's development signals a promising trajectory for the team's offense.

