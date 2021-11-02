Dak Works Monday; Here’s Plan for Cowboys QB’s Return

FRISCO - Dak Prescott didn’t get to work on Sunday in Minnesota.

So he got to work Monday in Frisco.

Inside Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star a bit before the time that coach Mike McCarthy was reviewing the previous night’s 20-16 win at Minnesota, star QB Prescott - made inactive for that game due to his injured calf - was also at The Star.

Working.

Prescott “had a really good day,” relayed the coach, adding details of the week’s plan for Dak to take over for backup Cooper Rush and to be “full-go.”

Prescott’s Sunday night words for playing in Week 9 against visiting Denver were “for sure.” Between “for sure” and “full-go,” the plan is being made clear:

*Be “limited” on Wednesday.

*Practice “full-go” Thursday.

*Quarterback the 6-1 Cowboys to a seventh straight NFL against the Broncos this Sunday.

The Cowboys offered universal praise for the previously unproven Rush, who threw the game-winning TD pass in the final moments of what was, without Dak, an oddsmakers’ upset.

“That’s what this team is about,” Prescott said. “Trying to support everybody and every part of this team, from whatever avenue that is.

“If I didn’t get that (starter) call, I was going to be able to flip it easy and give it to Coop and help him out.”

And this week? The work is being done for it all to flip back.

