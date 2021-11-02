Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dak Prescott Works Monday; Mike McCarthy Details Plan for Cowboys QB’s Return

    Prescott “had a really good day,” relayed the Cowboys coach.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Dak Prescott didn’t get to work on Sunday in Minnesota.

    So he got to work Monday in Frisco.

    Inside Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star a bit before the time that coach Mike McCarthy was reviewing the previous night’s 20-16 win at Minnesota, star QB Prescott - made inactive for that game due to his injured calf - was also at The Star.

    Working.

    Prescott “had a really good day,” relayed the coach, adding details of the week’s plan for Dak to take over for backup Cooper Rush and to be “full-go.”

    Prescott’s Sunday night words for playing in Week 9 against visiting Denver were “for sure.” Between “for sure” and “full-go,” the plan is being made clear:

    *Be “limited” on Wednesday.

    *Practice “full-go” Thursday.

    No image description

    350D9C49-7B50-4A9F-93E3-203ADFA0F2F3
    Play

    Dak Works Monday; Here’s Plan for Cowboys QB’s Return

    Prescott “had a really good day,” relayed the Cowboys coach.

    1 minute ago
    cox gi
    Play

    Jabril Cox: Bad Injury News, Good ‘Shake Back! ‘Tude

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    3 hours ago
    E4Io8jIreQm6_gYRI7MxuoiYk_1440x922
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Did Cooper Rush Change Season?

    Locked On Cowboys: Victory Monday: Cowboys beat Vikings, 20-16

    5 hours ago

    *Quarterback the 6-1 Cowboys to a seventh straight NFL against the Broncos this Sunday.

    The Cowboys offered universal praise for the previously unproven Rush, who threw the game-winning TD pass in the final moments of what was, without Dak, an oddsmakers’ upset.

    “That’s what this team is about,” Prescott said. “Trying to support everybody and every part of this team, from whatever avenue that is.

    “If I didn’t get that (starter) call, I was going to be able to flip it easy and give it to Coop and help him out.”

    And this week? The work is being done for it all to flip back.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    350D9C49-7B50-4A9F-93E3-203ADFA0F2F3
    News

    Dak Works Monday; Here’s Plan for Cowboys QB’s Return

    1 minute ago
    cox gi
    News

    Jabril Cox: Bad Injury News, Good ‘Shake Back! ‘Tude

    3 hours ago
    E4Io8jIreQm6_gYRI7MxuoiYk_1440x922
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Did Cooper Rush Change Season?

    5 hours ago
    Cowboys - Von
    News

    NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

    7 hours ago
    kazee helmet
    News

    Cowboys' Kazee Speaks for the First Time on DWI Arrest

    10 hours ago
    tyron trevon
    News

    Cowboys Update 4 Big Injuries in Win at Vikings

    11 hours ago
    92E8BD3A-E5DC-4810-8310-488633B79BA0
    News

    Next for Dak? Plan to ‘Celebrate’ - And More

    17 hours ago
    CD40D796-9387-474C-AB0E-86CBCBB277F5
    News

    What a Rush! Cooper's First Start Ends in Dramatic Cowboys' Win

    19 hours ago