Dak Prescott’s Text - Dallas Cowboys ‘About To Light Up The NFL’ - And It’s True Meaning

Cowboys rookie Simi Fehoko got an NFL Draft-weekend text from Dak Prescott. But actually, the message from the QB is largely about … the QB.

FRISCO - One cannot blame Dallas Cowboys rookie Simi Fehoko from believing the NFL Draft-weekend text he received from Dak Prescott is all about Fehoko.

But actually, the message from the QB is largely about … the QB.

“We’re about to go light up the league!” is the message that showed up on the phone of the former Stanford standout Fehoko moments after Dallas selected him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

And therefore, Fehoko - despite being just the No. 179th overall pick feeling boosted enough to suggest he can be the best receiver in this draft class … and maybe more - finds himself a Dak believer.

He was “just telling me, ‘Get ready to work,” Fehoko says of Dak. “I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth, super humble.”

Prescott’s purpose here, as he completes his rehab from ankle surgery to re-assume his place in charge of the Dallas locker room, is about inclusivity. Fehoko is 6-4 and 225 and can run and catch. But even as a potential draft “steal,” he projects no better than fourth or fifth on Dallas’ receiver depth chart.

So no, Dak’s message to Fehoko isn’t just a message about a rookie receiver and it isn’t just a message for a rookie receiver.

It’s a message about teamwork, leadership and confidence, a message from Dak Prescott about Dak and his Cowboys - and directed at anybody who would like to listen.