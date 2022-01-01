Should Dak Run More? Here's Cowboys QB Answer

"I'm still going to be smart in taking the contact and those types of things -- but yeah, when it's needed, when the lane's there, I'm not going to hesitate.'' - Dak.

FRISCO - In quarterback Dak Prescott's first four NFL seasons, he averaged 300-plus yards rushing per year. Presently, his 126 rushing yards through 14 games are by far a full-season career-low.

Is there a reason why? And is the reason about to change?

"If there's an opportunity to run, obviously this back part of the season, heading into the playoffs, everything matters,'' said Prescott this week as Dallas prepped for the Sunday NFL Week 17 visit from Arizona. "So I'm playing that way. I'm preparing that way.''

Interpreted a certain way, Prescott is suggesting that he and the Cowboys are being mindful of the injury risks assumed by a "running quarterback.'' But there is also value in Dak being a duel threat; he scored six touchdowns that way in each of his first three NFL seasons.

This year? He's scored one TD on the ground.

Yes, the Cowboys will concede, last season's year-ending ankle injury caused some in the organization to suggest caution for Prescott as a runner. And yes, this year's calf injury surely impacted Dak on the ground as well.

But if there is a time for Prescott to be more assertive as a runner - while also, for instance, making sure to not use his throwing arm as a stiff-arm - the standout QB suggests now is about that time. Dallas is 11-4 and in the No. 2 slot in the NFC Playoffs chase.

"Lay it on the line'' time?

"If those running lanes are there -- obviously I'm still going to be smart in taking the contact and those types of things -- but yeah, when it's needed, when the lane's there, I'm not going to hesitate,''he said.

Prescott's 2021 season, despite the much-ballyhooed "slump,'' is, in terms of the full body of work, a so-far good one. He's thrown for more than 3,900 yards with a 29/10 TD-to-interception ratio. In last Sunday's blowout win over Washington, the "full body'' was even fuller, as he threw four TD passes (for over 300 yards) in the first half alone - while also picking up 21 yards on four scrambles.

Prescott says that physically, he feels at his season-best. (Dallas is in fact at its healthiest as a team. Story here.)

"I just think it comes from a lot of months of taking care of my body ... staying ahead of everything and making sure that my leg is positioned the right way, my body feels great and doing all the little necessary things,'' he said. "I have in place to make sure that I'm feeling the best that I can in the latter part of the year.''

That time is now. That threat could be "dual.''

