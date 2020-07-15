FRISCO - The best and most reliable news we've gathered from people close to the Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations with Dak Prescott - with today at 3 p.m. CT serving as the deadline to extend or play on the $31.409 million tag - come in the form of positivity of a sort.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 1:38 p.m. We won't write this as "sources''; let's instead frame it, for now, as "speculative'':

Pretend You're Dak Prescott .. What you really want is a three-year deal, right? Is there a way to write a long-term contract that gives Dak his "another bite of the apple'' after the 2023 season?

Like exists in the NBA ... a "player option''?

We don't see it ... but that doesn't mean agent Todd France can't ask for it.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 12:23 p.m. "All quiet,'' we're told regarding any deadline-day contact between the two sides.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 12:16 p.m. Want proof that the 'America's Team' thing resonates? Detroit radio is discussing whether the Lions should try to replace QB Matt Stafford with ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 11:44 a.m. The problem with "numbers'' - including "percentages'' - is that in any debate, we can make them dance in any direction we wish. The "numbers'' might be factual ... but our interpretation of them can be subjective.

The latest example as it relates to Dak Prescott: A comparison to Ryan Tannehill that can be taken as an insult, via our friend Ian Rapoport:

Eww. Does this mean the Dallas Cowboys think Prescott is inferior to the Titans QB? You cannot assume that, no. It does mean, probably, that agent Todd France wants the public to be aware of the "insult,'' though.

Rapoport uses our "five-year/$35 mil APY/$106 million guaranteed offer'' number here, which we appreciate. And it's that $106 million that is involved in the "percentage'' argument.

To be fair, COO Stephen Jones used a similar "percentage'' argument in our recent one-on-one visit, leading us to explore what we believe is a myth regarding the "13.1-Percent Guideline'' - the idea that no player's salary should exceed 13.1 percent, or else that team simply won't win the Super Bowl.

These are "dancing numbers,'' both of them. The Tannehill "insult'' depends on how one looks at it, just as the 13.1 Percent Guideline'' does. See "Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'' here.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 8:45 a.m. On Monday, we were advised by a source: that even amid negotiating pessimism, the Cowboys and Prescott are taking a 'wait-and-see' approach. And then on Tuesday afternoon, this story: "Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With QB Dak Prescott As Deadline Approaches.'' (Specifically, it's not true that the two sides haven't communicated since March, as has been widely reported. At the same time, there is no indication of talks this week ...)

But ... by late Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News wrote that it's over - that Prescott decided, some 15 hours in advance, that he'll be playing on the tag. It's worth noting, though, that alongside that headline-grabbing story is one from a few hours earlier, stating the same thing but adding, "Barring a shocking turn ...''

This much is true: As of this morning, there is still time ... but it would indeed take quite a "turn'' for one of the two sides to greatly alter its long-standing position.

And what is that position? Per the story we broke in March, the Cowboys are offering Prescott a five-year deal in the range of $35 million average per year with around $106 million in virtual guarantees. Since our report, assorted news outlets have reported some "massages'' of those numbers - but they are unchanged. Dallas' offer on the table today is, as far as we know, the same offer that was present in March.

And Dak's side? We sort of scoff at the "bulletproof'' idea, as discussed above. But otherwise? The Cowboys QB has plenty of reasons to "stand pat.'' (See "Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'' here.) It's $31.409 million this year, and if there is no progress in negotiations in 2021, it's $37.7 million to play under the tag again, and yes, Dallas can tag him a third time ... at which the three-year total to the player is $123 million - which because that's $41.11 million APY, essentially defeats the purpose of not just paying him that now.

The building awaits today's decision. "How Much Does McCarthy Dak Opinion Count?'' Should that be a consideration. How about the locker room endorsement of the player? (See "Sean Lee Endorsement of a Dak Cowboys Contract: 'He's Carried Us.'')

Will Dak give in? Was Dak's tender signing a first step toward a Cowboys 'Four-Year Fold'? (That's the number of years Prescott wants to sign for. The expiring TV deal after 2022, and the expected cap explosion upward, is why.

There are options (see above) ... But maybe there is no movement today. That is obviously the present vibe. But Blogging the Boys references the Dez Bryant negotiations timeline to detail just how these things can come together quickly. to wit:

A reddit user on the Dallas Cowboys subreddit did some excellent work and recounted how things were in the lead up to Dez Bryant’s long-term contract with the team back in 2015. You’ll recall that Bryant had also been tagged and that he needed to get his long-term deal done before the deadline and ultimately did.

All of this is enough for us to boomerang back to Monday's "wait-and-see approach.'' This thing is two years in the making; Cowboys Nation can deal with a few more hours of nail-biting, refreshing and, by 3 p.m. CT today, learning.