Dak 'Will Be Damned' If He'll Talk About Garrett's Contract - But No Cowboys Malice is Intended

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Part of Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett's job is to offer updates on the health and participation of QB. Dak Prescott. So sometimes, he does. None of Prescott's job is to offer updates on Garrett, so, wisely and without malice, he does not.

"It's the last game on mine (contract) as well,'' said Dak when asked about the coach's contractual issue. "So I'll be damned if I speak on anybody else's future or their place.'

Maybe the Cowboys locker room should announce a "Win One For The Clapper'' campaign. Or maybe Cowboys Nation already knows that this locker room generally supports its coach, even as this 7-8 season and his job dangle precipitously.

And when will RedBall pay attention to questions about his future?

"I guess,’ Garrett quipped, "some time in the future.''

So the supposed focus this week is on football, on beating Washington, and on hoping Philly loses at the Giants so Dallas can stumble into a playoff berth. Garrett's contract is none of Dak's business. And soon, Dak's contract might not be any of Garrett's business, either.

Better for all involved to focus on the business of football.

"it’ll probably be pretty similar to what he’s done,” Garrett said Thursday when asked about Dak's practice participation level. “He was involved in the walk-through this morning and probably will be limited in practice if he does anything at all.”

Prescott injured his right shoulder against the Rams in Week 15. He did not throw in the three regular practices last week before going 25-of-44 for 265 yards in a Week 16 loss at the Eagles. And indeed, he's a Thursday DNP.

Like everyone else here at The Star, Garrett is applauding Prescott on his toughness.

“He’s handled it great,” Garrett said. “He’s as tough as they come - as physically tough, as mentally tough. And trust me, we bet on this guy.”

The Jones family isn't just betting on Dak for Sunday; theirs will be a long-term investment. And the bet on Garrett? Everyone in this locker room knows that unfortunate payoff might come Sunday.

