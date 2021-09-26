Dak’s Back - With 'Special’ Feeling for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys franchise player is about to return to Arlington - with the intent to make more memories.

FRISCO - The last time Dak Prescott suited up for a real game at AT&T Stadium, it ended with a memorable moment - the QB being carted off the field with a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

The Dallas Cowboys franchise player is about to return - with the intent to make more memories.“I’ll take that moment, I’ll be thankful for it,” Prescott said about the idea of reflecting back to Week 5 of the 2020 season once he takes the field Monday night to play visiting Philadelphia. “But then (I’ll) flip the mind right back again to the Eagles’ defense and what I have to do to win the game.”

Prescott endured months of rehab and recovery on his way to returning to lead the Cowboys, who like the NFC East rival Eagles are 1-1. Monday marks a three-game run of home games for Dallas - each of them a chance to be “special.”

But yes, this one, for at least a moment, will stand out.

“I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games,” Prescott said of this home opener. “Just knowing that the support that they’ve given me … was important, was something that I felt.

“And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it’s pregame, whether it’s in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting.”

