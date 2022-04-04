A.J. Brown Trade: Can Cowboys Pair Star With CeeDee Lamb?

The Dallas Cowboys might have a chance to build an elite duo on the outside.

Since trading Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys fans have questioned whether or not the team will draft a dynamic duo partner or trade for another star to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

A.J. Brown A.J. Brown CeeDee Lamb

The NFL has already seen two blockbuster deals involving wide receivers -- Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami. The Tennessee Titans might be flirting with the idea of moving A.J. Brown and the Cowboys could have their eyes on him.

Brown would join CeeDee Lamb to form one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL. With Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys should be looking to add as many weapons as possible.

Brown and Tennessee could discuss a contract extension following the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys have the 24th pick. They have been linked to some receivers in this slot but why not take the big swing on Brown after three dynamic years in the league?

The question is, can Dallas find room to pay both receivers?

Brown has logged at least 1,000 yards in his first two years in the league and is expected to get a massive payday in free agency next spring. In 2021, Brown finished with 869 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys have already re-signed Michael Gallup and added James Washington this offseason, but Gallup's health is in question and Washington is expected to hold a backup role, so trading for Brown would be a massive upgrade with less speculation.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Treylon Burks Treylon Burks Jameson Williams

Whether that is in the draft or through a trade is yet to be seen. Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams are top-notch prospects that could be available at the No. 24 pick for Dallas.

But it's almost always less risky to take on a proven veteran than a rookie, and Brown has shown that he can consistently contribute week in and week out. So, instead of asking why, maybe the Cowboys should be asking, "Why not?"