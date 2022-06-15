Kelvin Joseph Sits, Anthony Brown Rises as 'Top-10 Cover CB' for Cowboys

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to employing prolific defensive backs in their secondary.

In 2021, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs led all cornerbacks with 11 interceptions, en route to a first-team All-Pro selection. The 23-year-old is considered one of the top players at his position heading into the 2022 season. … and he had an outstanding first day of this week’s minicamp at The Star as well.

Meanwhile, another “prominent” name, Kelvin Joseph, is making news in another direction. There is the murder investigation problem, most tragically. And on a far lesser level, there is the fact that again on Tuesday the 2021 second-round pick - expected to compete for a starting job this year - was dressed but not participating.

Which leaves a window of opportunity …

While top-level speed paired with having a keen instinct for the football are integral qualities for any defensive back, the ability to cover is just as important. Though Diggs is certainly more-than-competent in that regard, a prominent media outlet believes that another Cowboys corner had a better season that he in 2021.

Per a recent ranking from NFL.com, cornerback Anthony Brown had himself a season….as in a’ top 10’ season…in 2021 as a cover cornerback.

Here is NFL Next Gen Stats’ take on Brown’s performance in coverage for the previous year.

Rank: 6

Passer rating allowed: 75.8

Catch rate allowed below expectation: -6.4%

Tight window pct: 28.2%

Target rate: 21.7%

Average separation: 2.6 yards

Targeted expected points added: -19

We always get a few surprises with these rankings, and Cowboys fans will likely raise an eyebrow at this one. (I know I did.) For much of 2021, it felt like Brown was getting attention for being on the wrong end of a completion, but his total résumé tells a different story. Brown saw more targets as the nearest defender than any other player in 2021 with 117, yet he was consistently right there to make a play — or, at the very least, make a completion difficult. Despite the high volume of targets, Brown’s tight-window rate was over 28 percent, and he allowed the sixth-lowest completion percentage among defensive backs (49.6). His completion percentage allowed below expectation finished at a solid -6.4 percent, and he finished with the sixth-lowest targeted EPA on deep balls (-6.8). While Trevon Diggs attracted the lion’s share of positive praise in 2021, Brown was there on the other side playing a solid No. 2 cornerback. -Nick Shook

With the spotlight focused on Diggs, Brown quietly provided stout coverage on the opposite side of Dallas’ defensive backfield. The 28-year-old Purdue product combined for 71 tackles, logging 14 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown. He was often charged with the duty of blanketing opposing teams’ top route runners, performing well, despite some glaring occasional struggles. However, Brown’s ability to contain his opponent did not go unnoticed, as evident by NFL.com’s job evaluation.

To complement the success of both Diggs and Brown, Dallas is undoubtedly hoping that fellow corners Kelvin Joseph and Nashon Wright will make notable improvements in their respective second seasons with the team. However, knowing that their two top options are strong enough to anchor a formidable secondary, both Joseph and Wright have the luxury of developing at their own pace, barring injury.

Ultimately, Brown’s ranking among the top 10 in cover corners is a huge boost to his career, as well as a feather in the cap of the Cowboys. While he will certainly look to build off his prior season’s success, must avoid the pitfalls of a potential letdown — especially after a career season in 2021.

No matter the result, Brown will be seeking to remain among the elite cover players in the league with a bit brighter spotlight on him in 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!