Cowboys Halftime: Gallup OUT With Injury After Catching TD

After a dominant performance last week, the Cowboys trail against the Cardinals at the half.

The Dallas Cowboys scored 56 points last week against the Washington Football Team and claimed the title of the top offense in the league in yardage.

However, they haven't looked like the No. 1 offense in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals, trailing 13-7.

In the run game, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have averaged just 2.5 yards per carry in the first two quarters. In the passing game, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper have been quiet, each racking up one catch for nine yards.

After an opening drive that kept the Cowboys from advancing past midfield, the Cardinals marched down the field and kicked a field goal to start the scoring off.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie the game with a field goal attempt of their own, but Greg Zuerlein's 43-yard attempt sailed wide left.

After the two teams traded three-and-out drives, the Cardinals registered the longest drive of the game spanning over eight minutes in the second quarter.

The highlight of the game so far came on a 4th down that looked like another Cardinals punt, but eight-year veteran special teamer Chris Banjo threw a 22-yard pass to backup running back Jonathan Ward, who came up with an unbelievable catch with rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright in coverage.

The Cowboys responded with a four-minute drive of their own where the team was aided by three defensive penalties from the Cardinals to push onto the cusp of the red zone.

Then, Dak Prescott launched his prettiest pass of the day to Michael Gallup who put the Cowboys on the board with a 21-yard touchdown.

The score did come with a price, as Gallup injured his knee on the play and is out for the rest of the game.

After the Cowboys scored seven, the Cardinals quickly pieced together a drive that ended in a Matt Prater 53-yard field goal to make it a 13-7 contest.

The touchdown to end the half gives the Cowboys a pulse going into the second half and the defense has done enough to keep them in the game, but the Cowboys need to "be the enforcer" in the second half of they will not win this game.