Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Have 'Best D-Line in NFL,' Praises 'Ass-Beaten' Opposing QB

    "You guys (have) seen it, that (Dallas) defense isn't just doing it to us, they're doing it to almost every team they play," Heinicke says.
    Author:

    It's never fun to compliment an opponent, especially when it comes to a divisional rival. However, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to offer praise when it comes to the team he said "beat our ass twice" - the Dallas Cowboys.

    "You guys (have) seen it, that (Dallas) defense isn't just doing it to us, they're doing it to almost every team they play," Heinicke said.

    "They have a really good defensive line, probably the best in the league.'' 

    To say Heinicke and his offense struggled against Dallas' defense would be an understatement. In his last two starts, both against the Cowboys, Washington was outscored 83-34. Overall, Heinicke completed just 18 of 47 attempted passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 42.25.

    No image description

    micah tank hein
    Play

    Cowboys 'Best D-Line in NFL,' Praises 'Ass-Beaten' QB

    "You guys (have) seen it, that (Dallas) defense isn't just doing it to us, they're doing it to almost every team they play," Heinicke says.

    25 seconds ago
    cow d lewis malik
    Play

    'Doomsday' Cowboys Adds Playmakers Back to Roster

    Good practice news from The Star on nickel corner Jourdan Lewis, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

    5 minutes ago
    micah rowdy
    Play

    Micah Month: Cowboys Rookie LB Wins Another Award

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    2 hours ago

    He was also sacked eight times and pressured on 38.1 percent of drop-backs.

    "I mean those guys get after it up front," Heinicke said. "They have a really good defensive line, probably the best in the league. They got some DBs that make plays, I mean (Trevon) Diggs has what, 12 picks this year? It's just a really good defense, and when you play a team like that and you get down quick and you've got to throw the ball to get back in the game it's tough, those guys want to pin their ears back and get after you. And they have a really good offense as well. They have a really good team. They beat our ass twice, and we've just got to learn from it."

    This Cowboys group - led by Diggs, Rookie of the Month linebacker Micah Parsons and a top D-line keyed by ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence - is starting to draw "Doomsday'' comparisons. The next test in Sunday afternoon in Arlington, when the Cowboys are hoping that Arizona QB Kyler Murray comes away as harassed and impressed as Heinicke is.

    micah tank hein
    News

    Cowboys 'Best D-Line in NFL,' Praises 'Ass-Beaten' QB

    25 seconds ago
    cow d lewis malik
    News

    'Doomsday' Cowboys Adds Playmakers Back to Roster

    5 minutes ago
    micah rowdy
    News

    Micah Month: Cowboys Rookie LB Wins Another Award

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17413947_168388359_lowres
    News

    NFC's No. 1 Seed at Stake? GAMEDAY: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16439351
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Should Kelvin Joseph Be A Starter?

    3 hours ago
    parsons diggs
    News

    Cowboys WATCH: Parsons & Diggs - 'Lion' & 'Eagle' - Compete for '7/11' Title

    5 hours ago
    troy madden
    News

    Madden Memories: Cowboys QB Troy Aikman's 'Treasure' - and Mine, Too

    21 hours ago
    malik cords
    News

    Cowboys Injury Report & Roster Moves: Tyron, Hooker and New LB

    22 hours ago