Cowboys NFL Schedule Week 1: Bucs Favored on 'Sunday Night Football'

FRISCO -The NFL is rolling out glimpses of its 2022 regular-season schedule ahead of Thursday night’s full unveiling, and for the Dallas Cowboys - and the rest of the league - the entire Week 1 slate for every team is out.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming in.

Oh, and at this early stage, the Bucs are also 2.5-point favorites against the team that calls AT&T Stadium home.

This is a road trip for Tom Brady and the Bucs, a flip from the 2021 opener. This time, the rematch of last year’s season-opening game in Tampa will, however, once again, be a featured on NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football,” in front of a national audience.

Tampa Bay defeated Dallas a season ago on a last-second field goal to kick off that campaign - in Dallas, it is argued that the Cowboys lost because of then-kicker Greg Zuerlein's struggles.

But this time, QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will try to reap the benefits of having home-field advantage. ... while trying to endure the seemingly unstoppable Brady, the all-time GOAT who was going to retire this year (to the delight of his foes) until he instead chose to give it another go as he approaches age 45 ...

And as he approached Week 1 in Dallas as a favorite.

