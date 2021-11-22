Cowboys BREAKING: When Is Tank Back?

For Lawrence, this could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, just 24 hours removed from Sunday's 19-9 loss at Kansas City, could barely hide his glee Monday when he mentioned the good news on injured defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, out since undergoing foot surgery in Week 2, is to have his 21-day practice window activated “shortly, in the near future,” McCarthy said. “He’s champing at the bit.”

No, that doesn't mean the Pro Bowler will be ready to play Thursday vs. Raiders; Dallas has only two practices of any sort before the Thanksgiving game.

“First things first,'' McCarthy said, still grinning at the idea of Lawrence's return.

The Cowboys are obliged to move on from the Chiefs game, and are working toward better health in a number of areas. For Lawrence, that could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans. And maybe the other defensive end, Randy Gregory can come off IR right after that.

For this week? It's about Tyron Smith, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott are headliners trying to keep going.

The Cowboys on Monday released their practice/injury report (a simulation of practice) ahead of Thursday’s Raiders visit. Lamb is not ready (concussion protocol). Smith (ankle) is also trying to play.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Monday: “Barring some unforeseen setback this week, he should be ready to play this Thursday.”

They won’t have Amari Cooper (COVID). (And defensively, safety Donovan Wilson is out.) But having Zeke and company would help.

Elliott remains one of the NFL's best all-around running backs, though he - and most of the rest of his Dallas Cowboys teammates failed to show much of that in Sunday's disappointing loss at Kansas City.

It is the position of McCarthy - and of "pissed-off'' QB Dak Prescott - that the 7-3 Cowboys are just fine. Said the coach:

Getting back reinforcements, this week and in the "near future'' after that, will help McCarthy be correct.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!