Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup, 2 Rookie LBs Move to Injury List

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys are making roster moves in advance of Wednesday's first training camp practice here in Oxnard - most of them expected, one of them a mild disappointment.

Not a surprise is the shuffling of veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Gallup, who re-signed with the Cowboys this offseason under the terms of a $13 million APY deal, is rehabbing from knee surgery and was expected to miss the start of camp. Some errant reports have suggested that he might be ready this month, but sources have explained to CowboysSI.com that a recovery that quickly is almost a medical impossibility. Gallup is hopeful of being ready to play early in this NFL regular season.

Joining him on PUP to open camp are two roster long shots, wide receiver Dontario Drummond and cornerback Quandre Mosely. Our understanding is that they were not quite able to make it through Dallas' pre-camp "conditioning test,'' though it is not believed they have serious issues.

A known issue coming into camp was that draft pick Damone Clark, the linebacker from LSU, would start the year on the NFI list. And he may remain there for the entirety of the season after having undergone spinal fusion surgery. Dallas expects a full recovery there and plans on him being a factor in 2023.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, a rookie UDFA, has an outside shot at landing a job here but will start this camp on PUP.

Receiver James Washington, who dealt with tendinitis this spring, should be ready to go, as will, sources tell us, linebacker Jabril Cox.

