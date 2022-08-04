Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp: Running Back Out with COVID

His role behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard might be a little bigger this year ... but first he's got to get healthy.

Ezekiel Elliott has a plan that will keep him fresh for an NFL regular season that he hopes will propel his Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs ... and propel him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That plan is about sitting out preseason games (as is also the plan with QB Dak Prescott). But while rest for Elliott in general seems like a fine idea, he might not get exactly that in the coming days as the Cowboys will now deal with what is hoped is a brief absence of running back Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle, the third-string back behind Elliott and Tony Pollard, is slimmed down and experiencing a good camp in Oxnard. The team has talked openly about valuing all three runners ... a case made especially so if Zeke needs some rest and if Pollard needs to go play some wide receiver.

But some of those plans will be stalled now as Dowdle will miss the remainder of the week, at least.

Also absent is another running back ....... Available to help is veteran Ryan Nall, who is a special-teams ace slated to help out at fullback.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak jabril
Play

Cowboys Camp Injury Update: Will LBs Anthony Barr & Jabril Cox Practice Today?

McCarthy said Barr is “still going through the medical process, so I don’t have anything to report.”

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
barr hand micah hip
Play

'Pride In Versatility': Cowboys LB Micah Parsons New Role With Anthony Barr?

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, in part due to his innate versatility.

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
2 hours ago
barr star
Play

Why Dallas Cowboys Shouldn't Have Signed Anthony Barr

The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one year contract worth up to $3 million.

By Logan MacDonald4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Dowdle ended up missing the 2021 season due to a hip fracture, and in May he dealt with a knee scope that kept him out of participation in OTAs.

Dowdle joined the Cowboys as a UDFA out of South Carolina in 2020, and played a role on special teams in his rookie season. His role behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard might be a little bigger this year ... but first he's got to get healthy.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak jabril
News

Cowboys Camp Injury Update: Will LBs Anthony Barr & Jabril Cox Practice Today?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
barr hand micah hip
News

'Pride In Versatility': Cowboys LB Micah Parsons New Role With Anthony Barr?

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
barr star
News

Why Dallas Cowboys Shouldn't Have Signed Anthony Barr

By Logan MacDonald4 hours ago
dak pollard lv
News

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer

By Logan MacDonald4 hours ago
ECA36BFB-3E12-46FE-A38E-4A9E5D8AB851
News

Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith: When Will He Start?

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
barr ball
News

Cowboys Camp: Dallas Fans React to Anthony Barr Signing

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
lamb diggs
News

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Lists Top 5 NFL WRs: Where's CeeDee Lamb?

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
dez obj
News

Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago