Cowboys Camp Injury Update: Will LBs Anthony Barr & Jabril Cox Practice Today?

McCarthy said Barr is “still going through the medical process, so I don’t have anything to report.”

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week when they agreed with linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. But as we write this in advance of the Thursday working at training camp, the signing isn't yet official as Barr is going through his medicals in Oxnard.

So he is unlikely to work on Thursday. Oh, and so is Jabril Cox. And now we can add to the linebacker absences Leighton Vander Esch, who ESPN reports is missing for personal reasons.

Any concerns?

Coach Mike McCarthy said Cox won’t practice as continued precaution with his  knee, as he is coming off surgery. Friday is a "Mock Game'' (a walkthrough), so Cox might be able to stand around for that ... and may be ready to put on the pads for the Saturday practice.

And the status of Barr?

Because "they're not done yet,'' as the coach noted regarding the medical people, Barr is not yet officially signed, though that is considered a formality.

Once they all get on the field, what happens?

Going into the NFL Draft this year, linebacker was identified as a major need for Dallas by many in the media and fanbase. Linebacker Micah Parsons impressed last season, coming in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie, but many viewed the team as needing a partner in crime at linebacker for Parsons.

Barr has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is already a popular signing among Cowboys fans. Barr should step in and be able to make some impact plays with so much opponent focus on Parsons. Now Dallas has that second linebacker the media and fans have coveted for the team.

However, there's an argument to be made that complimentary player has already been there all along: linebacker Jabril Cox. And of course, Leighton Vander Esch is still in play and is the first-teamer alongside Parsons for the entirety of this camp.

Versatility is an aspect of Cox's game, as is also the case with Parsons and Barr. It's going to be fun to watch coordinator Dan Quinn move the chess pieces in his front seven.

Just not yet, as we await "the medicals,'' and maybe another day.

