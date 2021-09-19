Cowboys Name Captains & Inactives for Chargers: GAMEDAY

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. In a Sunday battle between two dynamic quarterbacks, will Dak Prescott or Justin Herbert lead their team to victory?

READ MORE: History Says Cowboys Face Must-Win Sunday in L.A.

CAPTAINS: The Cowboys’ captains for Week 2 at the Chargers are Tyron Smith Dorance Armstrong and Cedrick Wilson. The inactives are Donovan Wilson, Will Grier, Chauncey Golston and Ty Nsekhe.

QB PLAY: In a Week 1 loss vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott threw the ball 58 times and Ezekiel Elliot only had 11 rushing attempts. Meanwhile, the Chargers beat the Washington Football Team and their supposed- dominant defense as Herbert finished 31-of-47 passing for 337 yards with a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

BIG PROBLEMS FOR DALLAS' D: The Cowboys will likely be without both starting defensive ends. Randy Gregory is on the COVID-19 list and Demarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot that will likely sideline him for eight weeks.

READ MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence Has Broken Foot; How Do Cowboys Replace Him?

FUN FACT: The last time the Chargers hosted the Cowboys was in 2013, a duel between Philip Rivers and Tony Romo, the Chargers won 30-21.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

ODDS: The Cowboys are current 3.5-point underdogs on FanDuel. The over/under is 55.5 total points.

GAME TIME: 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

LOCATION: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles CA

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Ezekiel Elliott on Game 2, after totaling just 11 carries for 33 yards in Game 1:

“I'm definitely hungry. If you know football, if you're in this building, you can tell someone had a solid game without having the best statistics. If you don't understand that, you should probably study football a little more.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘Feed Zeke’? ‘I Do My Job,’ Says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott