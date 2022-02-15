Skip to main content

Cowboys Foe Carson Wentz Out With Colts, Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger In?

Says Reich: “(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. … Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”

Carson Wentz, the former Dallas Cowboys’ NFC East foe, could be on the move again.

And Texas QB Sam Ehlinger could be movin’ on up.

The Indianapolis Colts collapsed in a Week 18 win-and-get-in scenario against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the Indy future of quarterback Wentz is in question.

In his first season in Indianapolis after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 season.

Now, the 29-year-old quarterback’s job is in jeopardy. It seems likely he will get traded or released prior to March 18, the date when his complete $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed.

So who would be up next for the Colts? Sixth-round pick and former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will certainly get an opportunity to compete for the starting position.

Ehlinger picked up some valuable experience in his first NFL season, playing through an entire training camp and preseason, while also earning the backup spot over Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

Colts coach Frank Reich was even prepared to start the young Ehlinger if Wentz had to sit out in Week 17 due to COVID.

Said Reich: “(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. … Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard also spoke highly of Ehlinger's performance this past season: “We like Sam. We think he’s definitely a guy that’s made of all the right stuff.”

Ehlinger has a long way to go on the field, but he will surely have the opportunity to make his mark. And Wentz? It ultimately didn’t work in Philly. Now it’s not working in Indy. The Eagles got their trade bonanza (first- and third-round picks) as they try to push to catch up with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

