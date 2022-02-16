Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Ex Exec Denies Wrongdoing; Cheerleaders Paid $2.4 Million in Settlement

Dalrymple: "I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys paid a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to  four members of their cheerleading squad after they accused team executive Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

The just-retired Dalrymple issued a statement to refute the allegations.

"People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I'm about," Dalrymple said in the statement. "I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false.One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

Each of the women received $399,523.27 after the 2015 incident that allegedly occurred at AT&T Stadium, with one cheerleader accusing Dalrymple, the Cowboys' longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, filming them while they were dressing.

Dalrymple also was accused of taking "upskirt" photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a team senior vice president and the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, in the Cowboys' war room during the 2015 NFL Draft, according to documents obtained by ESPN. A fan claims he was watching a livestream of the war room on the team's website when he said he saw the alleged incident.

A Cowboys representative told ESPN the team thoroughly investigated both allegations and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple.

"The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter," said Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the team. "The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing."

One former cheerleader told ESPN, "It hurt my heart because I know how much it affected the people who were involved. It was a very ... 'Shut the book, don't talk about it, this person is going to stay in his position' ... They just made it go away."

In his statement, Dalrymple said the allegations "had nothing to do with my retirement from a long and fulfilling career, and I was only contacted about this story after I had retired."

