Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Interview in Person with Giants

Quinn - the hottest candidate in this cycle - happens to be from Morristown, N.J. … and his hometown just happens to be located about 24 miles from where the Giants call home.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has another interview request in his stuffed in-box - and those in Cowboys Nation who are worried in general about Quinn leaving for a head coaching job might want to be especially worried here.

Because the request comes from the New York Giants, Dallas’ NFC East rival.

Oh, and because Quinn - the hottest candidate in this cycle - happens to be from Morristown, N.J. … and his hometown just happens to be located about 24 miles from where the Giants call home.

And SI is now reporting that Quinn will take the interview and will do so in person by traveling to Giants territory.

Quinn was the Giants’ first request for a head coaching interview as they search for a replacement for the fired Joe Judge. A source tells us that Brian Flores will also be connected to this job, and while as with Quinn, these decisions are too big to be all about parochial concerns …

Brian Flores happens to be from Brooklyn.

Quinn is involved in a series of interviews this week - he’s the front-runner for the Denver Broncos job - and surely will be asked by the Giants to reflect on all the things the Cowboys did during his first (and likely last) season in Dallas in their two meetings again the Giants. Dallas limited the Giants to 26 points in those two games, forced six turnovers and won both with ease.

Quinn is on the wish list of the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Vikings, Jaguars and now Giants.

Fellow Dallas staffer Kellen Moore, the Cowboys offensive coordinator, also had head coaching visits this week.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!