Mike McCarthy Firing? Cowboys Coach Tired of 'Media-Driven Narrative'

One aspect of being part of "America's Team" is the fame and added glamour. However, it also comes with the Texas-sized spotlight and scrutiny.

The Dallas Cowboys had a 12-5 record last season and a spectacular regular season, raising expectations going into the postseason. However, they lost their first playoff game as their season quickly came crashing down. Despite only having been head coach of the Cowboys for two seasons, Mike McCarthy was already thrown into the hot seat by the media.

When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton retired less than two weeks later, Dallas fans started drooling over the idea of him coaching the Cowboys. Suddenly, McCarthy was an afterthought just two years into his tenure with Dallas.

McCarthy isn't taking kindly to it either, as he's grown tired and irritated by this "media-driven narrative."

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy tells David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Any conversation that “doesn’t have to do with winning," McCarthy says, is a waste of his time. McCarthy also acknowledged the need to win just as much, if not more, this season compared to last in order to silence this narrative.

Now, McCarthy looks ahead to the start of Cowboys training camp this week, annoyed by conversations of anything other than how this team can bring home its sixth Lombardi Trophy in 2023. ... and likely buoyed the promise that a new season brings.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!