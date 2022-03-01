Skip to main content

Cowboys at the Combine: Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals 2 Dallas Goals

McCarthy, in short, one, wants the Cowboys to be more disciplined next season, and two, McCarthy wants his Dallas locker room to be better at handling adversity.

INDIANAPOLIS - At the conclusion of the postseason, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed his team’s No. 1 offseason priority.

On Tuesday, given some time to think it through, McCarthy now has two.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy

mcc jerry brick

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy

ref mcc aZ

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy

mcc sigh

Mike McCarthy

“Our No. 1 focus going forward is the penalties,” McCarthy said while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine here in Indianapolis. “There were far too many.”

McCarthy, in short, one, wants the Cowboys to be more disciplined next season, and two, McCarthy wants his Dallas locker room to be better at handling adversity.

It could be argued that those two issues are sort of tied together, and of course, if Dallas really only has this sort of thing to fix? Maybe the 12-5 from 2021 can be improved upon.

Again, this is the second time that McCarthy has mentioned cleaning up penalties as the Cowboys’ top priority this offseason. And if we count his earlier mention of the team's high level of "nervousness'' before the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers? Maybe "overcoming adversity'' comes under that same general heading.

No image description

mcc ref
Play

Cowboys at the Combine: Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals 2 Dallas Goals

McCarthy, in short, one, wants the Cowboys to be more disciplined next season, and two, McCarthy wants his Dallas locker room to be better at handling adversity.

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Mike Fisher
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
dak red camp mcc
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: QB Dak Prescott Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Says McCarthy of what he called a “clean-up” surgery: “It’s not a concern. We have no concern. (Dak) is doing well.”

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jerry-Jones-Charlotte-Jones
Play

Cowboys Claim 'Solid Culture' Despite Cheerleaders Voyeurism Scandal

"I feel like we have a solid culture,'' Stephen Jones says. "You can always be better. You strive to get better every day in every area.''

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It is also worth noting that a month ago, when McCarthy talked about offseason fixes, owner Jerry Jones remarked that he views cleaning up penalties as something that should have been done long before Dallas became the NFL leader in that unfortunate department.

Mike McCarthy, ref

mcc ref

Mike McCarthy, ref

Dak Prescott

dak ref lv

Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones

jerry ref

Jerry Jones

“One of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game ... I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing.''

Alas, that is where Dallas is now: With McCarthy working to figure out how to steer his team away from penalties and through adversity.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

mcc ref
News

Cowboys at the Combine: Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals 2 Dallas Goals

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Mike Fisher
7 minutes ago
dak red camp mcc
News

Cowboys BREAKING: QB Dak Prescott Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
Jerry-Jones-Charlotte-Jones
News

Cowboys Claim 'Solid Culture' Despite Cheerleaders Voyeurism Scandal

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
ced amari gallup
News

Cowboys Free Agency: Sign Cedrick Wilson to Replace Amari Cooper?

By Mike Fisher
4 hours ago
joseph brown
News

Source: Cowboys Could Cut, Re-Sign Anthony Brown as Kelvin Joseph Backup

By Mike Fisher
6 hours ago
doug-williams-and-art-briles
News

Doug Williams Heard? Coach Art Briles Won’t Be Grambling Hire

By Mike Fisher
19 hours ago
zeke lightning
News

Ezekiel Elliott Future? Cowboys Say They're 'Fortunate' to Have 'Damn Good' RB

By Mike Fisher
20 hours ago
cooper jerry
News

Cowboys Say It's 'Too Early' to Commit to Amari Cooper'; 3 Trade Options

By Mike Fisher
20 hours ago