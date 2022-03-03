Cowboys at the Combine: Can NFL Draft Fill 4 Areas of Need?

We're not saying Dallas should or will "draft for need.'' We're simply noting that Stephen Jones is acknowledging those needs.

INDIANAPOLIS - After a one-year hiatus, the future stars of the NFL are here in Indianapolis to display their skill, speed and brains at the NFL scouting combine. Last season, rookies make an immediate impact on the Dallas Cowboys and across the league. Now, the Cowboys are trying to find their "next Micah Parsons'' and their "next CeeDee Lamb'' and their "next Trevon Diggs.''

And when it comes to the Cowboys' NFL Draft plan? In listening to COO Stephen Jones, there seem to be four areas of roster-building concern.

And we would add a fifth.

Jones has specifically spoken here in Indy about a) safety, b) defensive end, c) tight end, and d) offensive line.

By the time we add e) receiver ... it suddenly looks like the Cowboys have a lot of holes.

Obviously, those "needs'' are also tied to Dallas' free-agent group. Sign Jayron Kearse, Randy Gregory and Dalton Schultz and those first three issues are addressed.

Offensive line? That's going to be a draft focus.

Receiver? The Cowboys need to work their way through Amari Cooper's contract before nailing that one down.

Dallas struck gold in back-to-back drafts to set the franchise up for a promising future. The 17th pick in the 2020 draft, CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions, yards and yards per catch this season en route to his first Pro Bowl. Parsons, the 12th selection in 2021, dominated opposing offenses with his versatility that earned him defensive rookie of the year.

The Cowboys hold the 24th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins April 28. Can they strike gold again? In a pivotal offseason, Dallas has big decisions to make in free agency and possesses six traditional draft picks (plus one projected compensatory pick).

Dallas' selections:

Round 1: 24th-overall

Round 2: 56th-overall

Round 3: 88th-overall

Round 4: 127th-overall

Round 5: 166th-overall

Round 5: 176th-overall*

Round 6: 201st-overall

By the way, the 2023 combine could be in Dallas; after bids from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and "Dallas'' - though the Cowboys are of course technically grounded in Frisco and in Arlington - in consideration for next year's combine.

But first things first: We're not saying Dallas should or will "draft for need.'' We're simply noting that Stephen Jones is acknowledging those needs.