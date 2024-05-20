Examining the Cowboys' special teams depth chart ahead of OTAs
With both their kicker and punter making the Pro Bowl last year, the Cowboys have zero reason to change anything about their special teams unit this off-season.
The Cowboys could look to add a kicker before the preseason to preserve Brandon Aubrey's leg, but for now, these are the Cowboys' current kicker, punter, and long snapper heading into OTAs this week.
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
Aubrey was a 28-year-old rookie who went 36-for-38 on field goals and 49-for-52 on extra points last season. Aubrey showed consistency throughout last season, giving the Cowboys a breath of fresh air after Bret Mahers' postseason mishaps.
Punter: Bryan Anger
Anger rarely saw the field last season because the Cowboys had the second-fewest punts in the NFL. At 35, Anger still has a powerful leg, posting the second-highest yards per punt. Anger was also 13th in the NFL in percentage of punts inside the 20.
Long Snapper: Trent Sieg
It's hard to criticize or admire a long snapper; however, since joining the Cowboys for the 2023 season, they have had just one blocked field goal (knock on wood).
Whether you are a punter, kicker, or long snapper, the job doesn't really come with the same fame and glamor as the other positions in the NFL. Instead of being recognized for your successes aside from a game-winning field goal, you are plagued by your mistakes. Cowboys had very few miscues on special teams and are lucky to have top-five kickers and punters in the NFL.