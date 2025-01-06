Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
High expectations gave way to frustration for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, who finished the season with a 7-10 record, marking their first losing season in four years.
An impressive opening-day victory on the road over the Cleveland Browns quickly evaporated as the Cowboys stumbled through the first 10 weeks, plagued by inconsistencies, injuries, and a 3-7 record.
Quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending injury following Week 9 seemed to seal the Cowboys' fate. Yet, they defied expectations with a late-season surge, winning four of five games between Weeks 12 and 16, reigniting their playoff hopes.
Despite their late-season surge, the Cowboys' January hopes were dashed after Week 16, and they closed out the season with two consecutive defeats.
While the losses stung, one should not overlook the individual performances of the players who consistently stood out, even when the team struggled.
The 2025 Cowboys offseason has officially begun. But first, let's acknowledge the outstanding performances of the best offensive, defensive, and special teams players from the past season.
Best Offensive Player: WR CeeDee Lamb
2024 was quite the year for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who initiated a contract holdout, sitting out of training camp and the entire preseason. A four-year, $136 million deal was finally reached in late August.
Safe to say the Cowboys' top offensive player of the season has earned every dollar of that mega deal.
Lamb's elite playmaking ability remained evident throughout the season, despite facing challenges such as injuries, offensive inconsistencies, and the loss of his starting quarterback.
Due to a shoulder injury, Dallas opted to shut down Lamb for the final two games, the veteran wideout finished with 101 receptions (tied for 7th), 1,194 receiving yards (tied for 8th), and 6 touchdowns on 152 targets in his fifth NFL season. This achievement marked the fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season for Lamb, making him the first player in franchise history to accomplish this feat.
Selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year, Lamb further solidified his status as one of the game's best. He consistently shined on this offense, providing a much-needed spark despite the adversity the team encountered.
Best Defensive Player: LB Micah Parsons
How good was linebacker Micah Parsons this season? After missing four games due to injury, the All-Pro emphatically reminded everyone of his immense value to a Cowboys' defense that experienced a significant regression compared to previous years.
In 13 games, Parsons finished the 2024 season with a dominant performance, recording 43 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 45 pressures.
Remarkably, Parsons recorded 11 of his 12 sacks after returning from injury in Week 10. This impressive performance, achieved in four fewer games, tied him with Minnesota's Jonathan Greenard for the NFC sack lead, showcasing his exceptional impact despite limited playing time.
The veteran linebacker, selected by Dallas in 2021, recently earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. His double-digit sack season further solidified his status as an elite pass rusher, making him only the fifth player since 1982 to achieve this feat in his first four seasons and joined the late great and hall of famer Reggie White as the only player in history to record 12 or more sacks in his first four seasons.
Parsons will be a central figure in Dallas' offseason discussions, as the All-World pass rusher is expected to seek a contract extension.
Best Special Teams Player: K Brandon Aubrey
Kicker Brandon Aubrey may have a strong claim as the best overall player for Dallas, but let's save that discussion for later.
Aubrey, who earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, delivered another exceptional performance in his second season, solidifying his status as one of the league's top kickers.
In his second season, the Plano, TX native converted 40 of 47 field goals (2nd most), including arecord-setting 14 from 50 yards or more. He also made all of his extra points, finishing tied for second in the league with 150 points scored. His 65-yard field goal against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 set a new Cowboys single-season franchise record.
Aubrey's Pro Bowl selection marks the second consecutive year he has received the honor, making him the first kicker in Cowboys history to accomplish this.
