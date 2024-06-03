Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Ryan Flournoy
The Dallas Cowboys have some glaring holes when it comes to the depth of offensive skilled positions. Yes, the wide receiver room does have one of the best in the game, with CeeDee Lamb.
However, Lamb and Brandin Cooks may not be enough to keep the offense afloat, as the team is still trying to decide on a starter in the backfield.
This is why selecting a receiver in the 2024 draft was no surprise to Dallas fans.
Rd. 6: 216 Ryan Flournoy - Southeast Missouri State
If you're like me, you haven't watched many Southeast Missouri State games in the past few seasons. However, watching wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in his combine appearance made it clear that he has plenty of talent on the football field.
Flournoy led the Redhawks in touchdown receptions this past season, leading the team in receiving yards in 2022.
Flournoy is a larger target than someone like Cooks. With his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, the sixth-round pick could be a steal for Prescott's second option. Flournoy has proven to be a fantastic player in the Ohio Valley Conference, but it will be interesting to see how his talents can transfer to the speed of the NFL game.