NFL schedule makers do Cowboys a favor down final stretch of season
The 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule was released on Wednesday night, and we now know when and where Big D will be taking on its toughest opponents.
Dallas will enter a gauntlet immediately out of the gate, facing seven 2023 playoff teams over the first ten games of the season.
It's a daunting task to start the year, but it sets up nicely for the Cowboys if they can make it through without falling out of the playoff picture. In fact, the NFL schedule makers may have down the Cowboys a favor with the way everything is set up.
Late in the season, three of Dallas' final five games are at home. One of the two road games is against the Carolina Panthers.
The toughest game in the final third of the season is against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Dallas will have a 10-day break before taking on Joe Burrow and company.
The Cowboys are tied for the 12th-hardest schedule in the league.
It is not an easy schedule by any means, but thanks to the schedule makers, Dallas will be battle tested early before having the opportunity to put together a winning streak and build momentum at the end of the season.
Let's just hope the Cowboys can keep their head above water through the first two-and-a-half months.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.