Here are the Dallas Cowboys' Home & Away Opponents for the 2024-25 NFL Season
The NFL schedule release is set for Wednesday, May 15, where we will learn who the Dallas Cowboys will be facing each and every week of the 2024-25 regular season.
Dallas' schedule includes its yearly divisional opponents, along with teams from the AFC North and NFC North, the Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers.
While we won't know when the Cowboys will face each team until the official schedule release, it is already determined who Dallas will face at home and on the road.
Dallas will play nine games at home at AT&T Stadium, while eight games will be on the road.
Home opponents
- Commanders
- Eagles
- Giants
- Ravens
- Bengals
- Lions
- Texans
- Saints
- Buccaneers
Away opponents
- Commanders
- Eagles
- Giants
- Falcons
- Panthers
- Browns
- Steelers
- 49ers
Dallas has a strength of schedule of .505 for the 2024-25 season, which is tied for the 12th most difficult schedule in the league.
The toughtest schedule belongs to the Cleveland Browns at .547.
The official NFL schedule release will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET. ESPN and the NFL Network will air schedule release specials to break down the upcoming season and highlight some of the top matchups to circle on our calendars.