Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule: Does Dallas have an international game?
Dallas Cowboys fans have had Wednesday, May 15, circled on their calendars for the anticipated release of the 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule.
This season's schedule will drop in primetime, with special broadcasts on ESPN, the NFL Network, and the Cowboys' social media channels.
While we wait for the full schedule release, there is some information that we already know.
The Cowboys will open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Dallas will face a tough test right out of the gate.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule leaks, rumors, tracker, and latest news
We also know that the Cowboys will continue their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas' Thanksgiving tradition began in 1966 under general manager Tex Schramm, and they have played on every Thanksgiving Day since, except 1975 and 1977.
The good news is the Cowboys will not be playing overseas as part of the league's International Series.
The NFL announced its international schedule on Wednesday morning. There will be five games across three countries this season, including a stop in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on opening weekend.
Dallas' schedule includes its yearly divisional opponents, teams from the AFC North and NFC North, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cowboys have not made a deep run since beating Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers, 38-27, in the 1995 conference championship. The Cowboys would go on to beat Bill Cowher's Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
Could this finally be the year?