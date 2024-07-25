The Cowboys training camp hype video will get your blood pumping
The Dallas Cowboys made the trip to Oxnard, California, this week and will finally take the field on Thursday, July 25 for its first practice.
On Friday, there will be an afternoon Open Practice before the annual Fan Night in the evening.
Dallas will hold an "Opening Ceremony" on the first weekend, while the first padded practice will be a week after their arrival.
MORE: Important dates for Dallas Cowboys 2024 training camp
To get fans excited for the start of camp, the Cowboys released a training camp hype video that will have you wanting to run through a brick wall.
Are you ready?
The Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will have a joint practice on Thursday, August 8, before the team's preseason opener later that weekend. Dallas opens its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
Along the way, we will get to enjoy seeing the positional battles play out, and hopefully have the team come to terms with at least one of the star players in search of a new deal.
Until then, buckle up, because football is officially back!
-- Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI --
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Making A Name: Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?