Cowboys face uphill battle in 2024, according to betting analyst
Following three consecutive 12-5 finishes including a pair of division titles, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2024 season with uncertainty hanging over them, and Fox Sports Betting analysts may not seem optimistic about their chances of reaching 11 wins this season.
A combination of factors, including questions about Dak Prescott's long-term future at quarterback, a disappointing playoff exit last season, and key offseason departures, have fueled this skepticism.
The analysts point to the Cowboys' lackluster performance in the wild-card round last year when the Green Bay Packers soundly defeated them.
They also highlight the loss of key offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz and the departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Sharp NFL bettor Randy McKay shares these concerns, stating that the Cowboys haven't done enough to improve their roster since their playoff loss. He believes the team's difficult schedule, resulting from winning the NFC East last year, will pose a significant challenge.
This team did nothing to improve after the embarrassing loss to Green Bay in the playoffs. In fact, the Cowboys lost two of their offensive linemen, left tackle Tyron Smith (Jets) and center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders).- Randy McKay
Dallas also lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, now the Commanders coach. The schedule is difficult, a first-place schedule, since the Cowboys won the NFC East last year.
And while he’s not betting on Under 10.5, he certainly wants nothing to do with Over 10.5. I’ll go with that lean and take Under 10.5 this season.
While McKay isn't actively betting against the Cowboys exceeding 10.5 wins, he's hesitant to put his money on them beyond that mark.
The Cowboys' offense will need to find a way to maintain its productivity despite the changes on the offensive line. The defense will also need to step up in Dan Quinn's absence now under the direction of Mike Zimmer.
Ultimately, the Cowboys' success in 2024 will hinge on their ability to overcome these obstacles and win close games. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can prove the doubters wrong and exceed expectations in 2024.
