Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL opponents finalized
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up a disappointing 2024-25 NFL campaign with a loss to the division rival Washington Commanders and we now know who the team will be taking the field against in 2025.
Along with the divisional opponents, Dallas will face off against teams from the NFC North and AFC West, along with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.
If the team doesn't fix it's home woes next season, it could be another long ride with the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers coming to town.
MORE: 7 biggest disappointments for Dallas Cowboys in 2024 season
In one word: Oof.
If the past season is any indication, the team is going to need a lot of improvements to be competitive in 2025. So, buckle up Cowboys Nation.
