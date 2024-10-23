Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
After a week off, the Dallas Cowboys will hit the road west to face a team that has been nothing but kryptonite for Dallas over the past three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas, currently at 3-3, faces an uphill battle and is in a must-win situation considering the standings in the NFC East, with the Washington Commanders (5-2) leading the way, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2).
MORE: Cowboys vs. 49ers, NFL Week 8: betting odds & preview
The 49ers have won the last three matchups, including consecutive playoff victories in 2021 and 2022. San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Cowboys with a record of 20 wins, 19 losses, and 1 tie, in a rivalry that dates back to 1960. Both teams have faced each other in the NFC Championship six times where Dallas holds a 4-2 advantage.
As for the present version of these two iconic teams, injuries are a common theme for both teams on Sunday night.
Dallas continues to play without Pro Bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, while the team hopes a pair of All-Pros in cornerback DaRon Bland and linebacker Micah Parsons will return.
San Francisco is currently dealing with a serious injury crisis, as they await the return of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The 49ers have lost wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season due to a torn ACL he sustained during Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Additionally, several other key players for San Francisco are worth monitoring. Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is dealing with a foot sprain and is listed as day-to-day. Similarly, kicker Jake Moody suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5.
Injuries aside, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones know they can't take this banged-up 49ers team lightly.
MORE: Cowboys vs 49ers, NFL Week 8: Start time, live stream, TV channel
“Injuries are a part of that," Jones said on Tuesday during his weekly interview on the Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan. "You have to have the depth to overcome those injuries or at least be competitive.”
“Against San Francisco, I don’t know that apart from just one-on-one areas of both sides, offense, defense, how we will address they’ve got young players or new players at that position and what [effect it’ll have],” Jones explained. “But in general, that’s San Francisco out there, they’ve put it on us the last several times.”
All talk aside, here are three keys to victory as Dallas looks to climb back over .500.
Limit explosive plays
San Francisco's offense despite the injuries has still been a force to be reckoned with this season, primarily due to their knack for creating explosive plays.
The 49ers have consistently pushed the ball downfield, leading the league with an impressive 26 plays of 20 yards or more. Their ability to break big plays has been a key factor in their success, as they also rank second in the league with six plays of 40 yards or more.
This explosive nature of their offense could keep Dallas' defense, which has allowed 356.5 yards per game, on their heels all night.
Stop Jordan Mason he's good at football
While the 49ers miss Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason has stepped up to fill the void. Despite not being the same caliber of player as CMC, Mason has proven to be a capable and productive running back.
In his third season, Mason currently ranks second behind Derrick Henry with 667 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and rushing for 30 first downs, the fourth most.
Stopping the run has been the Achilles' heel for the Cowboys this season, as the defense has allowed 143.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth most in the league, and they have also allowed the second most rushing touchdowns with 10 on the year.
Dominate the trenches
Another week, another top-tier pass rusher that the Cowboys must face. All-Pro Nick Bosa, capable of disrupting the flow of any offense even when double-teamed, will be Dallas' biggest threat on the field.
The Cowboys' offensive line has been a focal point for head coach Mike McCarthy, who has made several changes in recent weeks. The most notable adjustment has been the substitution of rookie Tyler Guyton with All-Pro Tyler Smith, a crucial decision given the team's matchups against T.J. Watt and Aidan Hutchinson.
Although the offensive line has undergone some adjustments, McCarthy has expressed confidence in Tyler Guyton as the starting left tackle. This decision reflects a commitment to developing the young player and allowing him to grow into the role.
On the other side of the ball where Dallas hopes to have All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons back from injury who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
Despite their loss to Kansas City, the 49ers' offensive line performed well in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. The offensive front did not allow any sacks and only gave up seven pressures on 37 passing plays. Their pass-blocking efficiency rating of 90.5 was the seventh highest in the NFL for Week 7.
For an offense known for its big, explosive plays, the Dallas front must step up to disrupt timing and rhythm.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?