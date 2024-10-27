Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers inactives: 3 starters sidelined for SNF
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their bye week and have a tough assignment on Sunday Night Football. America's Team is heading into Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco is just 3-4 on the season, but they've been a thorn in the side of the Cowboys for several years. If Dallas is going to turn things around this season, knocking off this nemesis might be the kick-start they need.
Unfortunately, that task just became much tougher. Running back Rico Dowdle was ruled out due to an illness as he arrived at the stadium. His absence means three starters won't suit up with Micah Parsons and Caelon Carson also listed among the Week 8 inactives.
Head coach Mike McCarthy recently said Dowdle earned more touches and that he would be heavily involved in the game plan going forward. Obviously, this puts a wrench in those plans.
Interestingly enough, Dowdle's absence might eliminate a potential distraction. Dallas already elevated Dalvin Cook, which led to speculation that Ezekiel Elliott could be a healthy scratch. If so, he could potentially ask for his release after already showing frustration in his lack of touches.
As for Parsons, he hasn't played since the Week 4 win over the Giants and the defense has been struggling to generate any semblance of a pass rush with him out.
