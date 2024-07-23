Cowboy Country: 5 vets Cowboys could add before camp; Will CeeDee report?
Will CeeDee Lamb report to training camp?
It seems highly likely that the Dallas Cowboys will begin training camp this week without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in attendance, who has yet to show up for offseason workouts.
Lamb is looking to be one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, but Jerry and Stephen Jones continue their version of a holdout. Blogging the Boys looked at the possibility and impact of Lamb's likely absence.
5 veterans Cowboys can still add before training camp
Are there any veterans the Cowboys could still add as we begin training camp? The Cowboys Wire takes a look.
