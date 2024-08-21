Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Cornerback
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the 2024 season, the anticipation surrounding the final 53-man roster is reaching a fever pitch.
At the cornerback position, the picture is becoming clearer, with some established names securing their spots while others face a do-or-die situation in the final preseason game.
Recent departures have created opportunities for young talents and new additions to stake their claim, intensifying the competition for those coveted roster spots.
Let's take an in-depth look at the Cowboys' projected 53-man roster at cornerback.
Trevon Diggs
The undisputed leader of the Cowboys' secondary, Trevon Diggs is a bona fide star. His ball-hawking skills and ability to make game-changing plays are undeniable.
Diggs' presence on the field instantly elevates the entire defense, and his leadership is invaluable to the young players in the secondary.
Expect the two time Pro Bowler to continue his dominant play in 2024 as he returns from a torn ACL injury, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier cornerbacks.
DaRon Bland
A breakout rookie season in 2022 was followed by a record setting year in 2023, and now Daron Bland is poised to take another step forward in 2024.
His instincts, ball skills, and tackling ability were on full display last year, and he's only scratching the surface of his potential.
With another year of experience under his belt, Bland could develop into a true shutdown corner opposite Diggs, giving the Cowboys one of the most formidable cornerback duos in the NFL.
Jourdan Lewis
A versatile veteran, Jourdan Lewis brings experience and stability to the cornerback room. He's capable of playing both inside and outside, providing valuable depth and flexibility to the secondary.
Lewis is also a sure tackler and a strong run defender, making him an asset in all phases of the game.
While he may not be the flashiest player, his consistency and reliability are crucial to the Cowboys' defense.
Caelen Carson
A rookie 5th round selection Caelen Carson has been turning heads throughout training camp and preseason.
His athleticism, fluidity, and ball skills have been on full display. Carson's ability to quickly diagnose plays and break on the ball has impressed the coaching staff. While he still has a lot to learn, his upside and potential are undeniable.
The final preseason game could be Carson's opportunity to determine the role he could play during his rookie season.
Eric Scott Jr.
A sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Scott Jr. has consistently shown improvement throughout training camp and preseason.
His athleticism, instincts, and ball skills have been on full display, suggesting he could be a valuable contributor to the Cowboys' secondary sooner rather than later.
While he's still learning the nuances of the NFL game, his eagerness to learn and willingness to put in the work have been impressive.
Andrew Booth Jr.
Hard to imagine Dallas cuts a player they recently traded for. A former second-round pick, Andrew Booth Jr. is looking to revitalize his career in Dallas after an injury-plagued stint with the Vikings.
His raw talent and physical tools are undeniable, but he needs to prove he can stay healthy and translate that potential into consistent on-field performance.
The Cowboys are hoping a change of scenery and a fresh start will help Booth Jr. tap into his potential. If he can stay on the field and showcase his skills, he could be a valuable addition to the Cowboys' secondary, providing depth and competition at the cornerback position.
The final preseason game will be crucial for Booth Jr. to show the coaching staff that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.
