Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Running Back
The Dallas Cowboys' running back room is shaping up to be an intriguing mix of veteran leadership and youth.
As we approach the final roster cuts, let's delve deeper into the projected running backs for the 2024 season, analyzing their roles and potential impact on the team's offense.
Ezekiel Elliott
Welcome back Ezekiel Elliott. While his production has undeniably declined, Elliott remains a beloved figure in the Cowboys' locker room. His veteran presence and leadership are invaluable, especially for a young running back group.
He'll likely be used strategically in short-yardage and goal-line situations, where his power and experience can still make a difference.
Aside from rushing the ball, Elliott also demonstrated last season in New England that he can be a valuable asset in the passing game with 51 receptions for 313 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rico Dowdle
Last season, Rico Dowdle proved to be a promising backup with solid performances. He has shown the ability to step up and deliver when given more opportunities, demonstrating reliability and durability.
His exceptional vision and patience help him find openings and maximize yardage, while his pass-catching skills add another dimension to the Cowboys' offensive attack. All while seeing minimal action behind last seasons starter Tony Pollard.
With his proven skill set and potential for growth, it is expected that he will have an increased role in the 2024 season, contributing significantly to the team's success.
Hunter Luepke (FB)
Hunter Luepke's role as a key contributor on special teams and in short-yardage situations is firmly established.
His physicality and blocking prowess are essential in opening lanes for the Cowboys' running backs, making him a valuable asset in the fullback position. His ability to clear a path and create opportunities for others to succeed is invaluable.
Expect him to continue to be a crucial part of the team's strategy, especially in situations that demand power and determination.
Deuce Vaughn
While veteran Royce Freeman might make most lists, I am not ready to give up on Deuce Vaughn who is now healthy and made the most of his carries last Saturday night against the Raiders.
Deuce Vaughn's preseason performance showcased his remarkable agility and elusiveness, making him a difficult target for defenders to tackle. He has demonstrated potential as a dynamic runner, capable of making quick cuts and finding gaps in the defense.
His ability to evade tacklers and gain yards after contact could be a valuable asset for the Cowboys. It's likely that Vaughn will be strategically utilized in specific situations, such as providing a change-of-pace from the power running game or serving as a reliable option on third downs, offering an alternative offensive approach when needed.
His skill set could add a new dimension to the Cowboys' offense, keeping opposing defenses on their toes.
