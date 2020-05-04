Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Hot Spots On Offense

FRISCO - If there was an NFL game to be played any time soon - and let’s hope there is - what do we think the Dallas Cowboys’ 55-man roster decisions would look like?

Let's start with the offense. ... Something like this ...

QUARTERBACK (2): With new coach Mike McCarthy in charge, Dallas can still become QB-development-heavy - But the new No. 2 is already fully developed.

Dak Prescott will reach a four-year deal worth $35 million APY (yes, we still believe that) and now that Cooper Rush is a Monday morning cut, Clayton Thorson and seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci will compete for a backup job that now might not exist - because Andy Dalton is rolling in.Can we justify the Cowboys keeping three quarterbacks in the building (maybe via the practice squad)? Know this: DiNucci has an advocate in the new head coach. Let's put him on the P-squad for now ...

Dak Prescott

Andy Dalton

RUNNING BACK (4): Ezekiel Elliott is in charge. Tony Pollard is locked in behind him as the multi-faceted helper. Jamize Olawale is the fullback. A fourth spot? Darius Anderson (TCU) and Rico Dowdle (South Carolina) each got $110,000 to sign here as UDFAs. We know some in the personnel department who like Anderson’s potential, Jordan Chunn can be in this mix, too.

Ezekiel Elliott

Ton Pollard

Jamize Olawale

Darius Anderson

WIDE RECEIVER (6): The top three guys - Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb give Dallas a shot at being all-time elite here.

It’s a scramble after that, though, for as many as three more slots.

Devin Smith is the one with some pedigree. Cedrick Wilson was penciled in as the slot guy pre-CeeDee. And Ventell Bryant can play special teams. Every year around here there is a spring-time receiver who flashes. ... like Jon'Vea Johnson did last year (and could again?), and like UDFA Kendrick Rogers might this time around.

Amari Cooper

Michael Gallup

CeeDee Lamb

Cedrick Wilson

Devin Smith

Ventell Bryant

TIGHT END (3): The Cowboys have three kids in Cole Hikutini (practice squad) and UDFAs Sean McKeon (Michigan) and Charlie Taumoepeau (Portland State). But the post-Witten roster trio seems pretty clear.

Blake Jarwin

Blake Bell

Dalton Schultz

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): The Cowboys have Zack Martin at right guard and Tyron Smith and La’el Collins at the tackles - locked-in studs. But competition abounds beyond that.

Connor Williams, Connor McGovern and Joe Looney top the depth chart. But would Williams be best at center? If he gets beat out at guard by McGovern, could Williams be a backup at all five spots, including swing tackle? Is rookie Tyler Biadasz anywhere near ready to compete for the starting center job?

And then there is a second level of competition. Dallas feels it lucked into UDFA Mitch Hyatt last year. And the previous staff sure liked Brandon Knight’s toughness. That’s nine names (We're omitting Adam Redmond.) More than enough.

Tyron Smith

Connor Williams

Connor McGovern

Joe Looney

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

La’el Collins

Brandon Knight

Mitch Hyatt

So there's the offense, with 24 spots used. On Tuesday, we'll project the 2020 Dallas Cowboys 55-man roster - Defense.