Surprise Dallas Cowboys trade asset suggested in new report
NFL teams might be ramping things up in preparation for training camp, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still make roster changes.
Regarding the Dallas Cowboys, their most likely remaining moves will be centered around contract extensions—with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all looking for new deals.
That doesn’t mean they can’t still add players—or even send some away via trade. If they prefer the latter, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has an interesting player they could move.
In his listicle of one player every NFL team should consider trading, he has the Cowboys shopping Markquese Bell.
Davenport believes the safety, who played linebacker out of necessity in 2023, could be valued by teams needing a “hybrid” player. He lists Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot, which would be an excellent fit for Bell.
“There may not be a clear path to significant playing time for Bell with the Cowboys. But there are several NFL teams that could have a use for Bell's versatility as a ‘hybrid’ player—including former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now the head coach for the Washington Commanders.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Trading Bell makes little sense for Cowboys
While Bell would be sought after, it makes little sense for Dallas to consider moving him. They have quality starters in Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, but behind them, questions remain.
Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu have both played well when called upon, but Bell is more than experienced and has proven he can play at a high level. Throw in the age of both Hooker and Wilson, and it could be counterproductive to move on from No. 14.