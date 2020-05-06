CowboyMaven
Cowboys Adding O-Line Backup In Former First-Rounder Cam Erving

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - To Dallas Cowboys fans, the name "Cam Erving'' might ring just a bit of a bell. That bell would be the ones rung by Erving and David Irving when, during a 2016 Dallas at Cleveland Browns game, Irving (the Cowboys D-lineman) and Erving (the Browns O-lineman) got in an ejection-worthy tussle.

Since then, David Irving is out of football and Cam Erving is out of Cleveland, the former first-round pick having found a home for the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And now - via COO Stephen Jones' statements on Wednesday from a conference call to season-ticket holders (and since confirmed to CowboysSI.com by two sources) - Erving is leaving the Super Bowl champions to join the Dallas Cowboys.

In August 2017, Erving was traded Kansas City and he earned the starting nod in four games at guard. In 2018, Erving became the Chiefs' starting left guard. And last year, when left tackle Eric Fisher went down, Erving became the starting left tackle, and contributed to the Chiefs' Super Bowl title.

In Dallas, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are institutions at the tackles. But Erving can contribute to the search for backup help at those spots, and maybe more.

Said one source when we asked if Erving is viewed as a swing tackle: "He's viewed by us as a versatile player.''

