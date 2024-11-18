Dallas Cowboys add practice squad reinforcements at TE & DB ahead of Texans clash
The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) have made multiple roster moves ahead of their primetime Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans (6-4).
Dallas has signed defensive back Josh Butler from the practice squad to the active roster. Butler, now in his second season with the Cowboys, has played in two games this season, facing the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, during which he recorded one tackle.
The Dallas native, who played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2023, signed with his hometown team that same year and spent all of last season on the practice squad.
Additionally, the Cowboys elevated veteran defensive back Kemon Hall and second-year tight end Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster.
Fant will make his first appearance in a game this season after only playing on special teams during his rookie year last year.
Meanwhile, Hall, who shined in the preseason with a pick-six against the Las Vegas Raiders this past August, will be playing in his first NFL game since 2022 when the North Texas product was a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
