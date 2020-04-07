CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Aldon Smith: Now A '287-Pound Monster' Who 'Bonded With Military Vets'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - A first-hand look at Aldon Smith? Jay Glazer, the reporter/trainer who had a great deal of involvement in the long-troubled star's return to the NFL via his recent signing with the Dallas Cowboys, is among the new people who've had a first-hand look.

And his look at Smith - after four years of NFL suspension that he hopes is about to come to the end, allowing his re-entry into football - is glowing.

Glazer on Smith in the workout room: "We trained him at Unbreakable Performance and got him up (from 260) to about 287 pounds, completely rocked up, solid as can be, very low body fat. He has trained his butt off. His conditioning is great. ... He is just freaking monstrous.

"We had him on these resistance cords connected to the wall on a machine called the Raptor. I’ve had a ton of guys on it — big huge guys, monsters. Smith ripped it off the wall ... No one has ever done that. He is an absolute freak of nature. I don’t know who to compare him to because he’s 287 with a V. It’s ridiculous.''

Glazer on Smith's sobriety: "We’re going on nine months now and he has not missed a single session. Not one in nine months! He’s shown accountability to the whole group. ... He’s talked about his sobriety. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to open up to 80 to 100 total strangers in a group setting, but a lot of our vets are battling sobriety issues, too, and Smith has been extremely vulnerable and open about it.

"Vulnerability is real strength, not the muscles on the outside.''

Glazer on that "group'' - the "Merging Vets and Players'': "They bonded so much that when we opened up our New York MVP location a month ago, he flew in to talk about sobriety with the new vets and players we were going to have there. ... Ironically, the vet he bonded with most, a guy named Sergio, is a huge Cowboys fan. Sergio has done great. His unit in the Marines, the 2/7, has lost 45 to suicide. Forty-five. Smith got particularly close to Sergio and has been a great listener.

"When he signed his contract, he was incredibly grateful for where his life had been. He told the whole MVP team, “I’m really going to help a lot of people with my story.” It was beautiful. It really touched a lot of our vets. They told him they can’t wait for the first game with him standing on the sidelines. The flag is raised, anthem playing, he literally now has an army that is rooting for him behind him.

"Nine months ago, he never knew it would be possible.''

We've chronicled Smith's horrific behavioral history here and his contract here. But Glazer's offerings, via The Athletic, are as insightful as it gets on the subject, and can be found here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Cowboys QB Dak Is Texting About A Dez Bryant Comeback

What Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Saying (In A Text) About A Dez Bryant Comeback? His Post-Workout Review Speaks Volumes

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Does Cowboys Meeting Mean Pinpointing of Baylor WR Mims?

NFL Draft: Does the Dallas Cowboys 'Virtual Meeting' With Baylor WR Denzel Mims Mean He's Being 'Pinpointed'?

Mike Fisher

No 'New Stance' On Dez Bryant Cowboys Comeback - But Zeke & Dak Are New Workout Partners

What Is This 'New Stance' From The Dallas Cowboys On The Idea of A Dez Bryant Comeback? Sources Dish On The 'News' ... Plus CowboysSI.com Learns That Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are Now Dez' Workout Pals

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn's Free Agency Choice? 'I Flipped A Coin'

Dallas Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Got A Lot of Coin in NFL Free Agency - not Counting The Coin That He 'Flipped' to Make His Decision

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & Coronavirus: Dallas Was Just Robbed Of 2 Huge Advantages

How Are the Dallas Cowboys Dealing with the NFL's Coronavirus Hiatus? Because It's April 6, They've Just Been Robbed Of 2 Huge Advantages

Mike Fisher

2 Cowboys - Tyron Smith & Zack Martin - Named NFL All-Decade

It’s A Long Road to Being ‘Best Ever.’ But 2 Dallas Cowboys - Tyron Smith & Zack Martin - Are On that Path As They Are Named NFL All-Decade

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Is Cowboys Jalen Hurts Meeting A 'Message To Dak'?

The Dallas Cowboys Stage an NFL Draft 'Virtual Meeting' With Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. As it Relates To Dak Prescott, Just How 'Staged' Is It?

Mike Fisher

Wade Phillips Responds: Was He Cowboys Backstabbed by Jason Garrett?

It is a Dallas Cowboys Gross Truth or Urban Myth? Ex-Coach Wade Phillips Responds: Was He Cowboys Backstabbed by Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Welcome to CowboyMaven+

Welcome to CowboyMaven+, Our New Premium Subscription Area That Will Bring You Even More of the Best Exclusive Cowboys Content on the Planet

Matt Galatzan

by

Dartball

Cowboys 1st & 10: Are Pass-Catching Killer B’s An 'A+' Idea?

In this edition of First and 10, I look at the thought of the Cowboys bringing in either Dez Bryant or Antonio Brown. Plus, the top Cowboys stories of the week - Including NFL Draft Notes

Matthew Postins