Cowboys All-Pro guard snubbed from top 25 players under 25 list

Tyler Smith has made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team but the Dallas Cowboys G wasn’t named among the league’s 25 best players under 25.

NFC G Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
NFC G Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys struck gold at pick No. 24.

Knowing their offensive line was getting long in the tooth, Dallas started to bring in some new, fresh talent. That began with Tyler Smith out of Tulsa.

MORE: Cowboys need electric returner to take massive leap in 2025

Smith moved from tackle at the collegiate level to guard in the NFL, and has become one of the league’s top interior linemen. In three seasons, Smith has already made the Pro Bowl twice and was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2023.

Despite his success, Smith wasn’t included in CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin’s ranking of the top 25 players under the age of 25.

MORE: Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman reveals late-night workout routine

Benjamin listed Smith, along with several other players, in his “also considered” category.

To be fair, there are some elite players named on Benjamin’s list, including Ja’Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That said, offensive linemen are under-represented with Penei Sewell as the only offensive lineman to make it. That does mean that Smith is at least the No. 2 lineman under 25 heading into this season.

Dallas Cowboys G Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys G Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

