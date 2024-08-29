Cowboys Country

Cowboys add another ball-hawking CB following DaRon Bland injury

The Dallas Cowboys added Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad, giving them more experienced cornerback help.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Amani Oruwariye
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Amani Oruwariye / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys already have a rather impressive secondary, even with DaRon Bland injured and out of action for the next six to eight weeks. But that won’t stop them from looking for more talent.

On Thursday, the team signed former Penn State standout Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad.

Oruwariye was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NDL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

In four years with Detroit, Oruwariye had 36 starts in 54 appearances. Oruwariye proved to be a ball hawk during that time, registering nine interceptions and 24 pass defenses.

In 2021, he had six interceptions and was among the league leaders before heading to the IR with a thumb injury.

Detroit moved in a different direction in 2023 and Oruwariye spent the first part of the season with the New York Giants’ practice squad. He was released in October and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he appeared in just one game.

Oruwariye was released this week as the Jaguars trimmed their roster to 53 players.

