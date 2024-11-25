Dallas Cowboys are underutilizing KaVontae Turpin
Wide Receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, has proven to be an electric playmaker for the Dallas Cowboys since his arrival in 2022, and has undeniably shown flashes of brilliance.
In Week 12 against the Washington Commanders, Turpin had the entire Cowboys sideline going crazy with an incredible 99-yard kick return touchdown that featured a jaw-dropping spin move, reminiscent of a Madden video game, before turning on the jets to help Dallas extend its lead late in the game.
MORE: NFC East Power Rankings ahead of Week 13: Cowboys make statement
According to Next Gen Stats, the 5-foot-9, 153-pound returner reached a top speed of 21.35 mph and is responsible for three of the twenty fastest speeds by a ball carrier this season.
Turpin's explosive speed, agility, and ability to make defenders miss have captivated fans and analysts alike. However, despite his evident talent in the return game, the Cowboys seem hesitant to fully unleash his potential.
Turpin's impact extends far beyond his role as a dynamic return specialist. He possesses the skill set to be a valuable asset in the Cowboys' offensive arsenal.
Additionally, Turpin's quickness and elusiveness make him a threat in the open field, whether on jet sweeps, end-around, or traditional receiver routes.
Since joining the Cowboys three seasons ago, Turpin, a 2022 Pro Bowl selection for his return abilities, has recorded just 34 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
This season, the former undrafted free agent from 2019 has totaled 21 receptions off 32 targets for 275 yards, two touchdowns, including a 64-yard touchdown catch and run vs. the Houston Texans during Week 11, and is averaging 13.4 yards per reception.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys troll Commanders after massive win
In 11 games played in 2024, Turpin has participated in 115 snaps in the slot, totaled 135 yards after the catch, has a 46.4 percent win rate against man coverage, a significant increase from last season's 15 percent and a 61.3 percent win rate against zone coverage, a slight increase from last year's 59.1 percent.
It's perplexing why Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer aren't devising more creative ways to utilize Turpin's unique abilities.
Imagine the havoc he could wreak if given more opportunities to touch the ball. His presence could stretch defenses vertically and horizontally, opening up passing lanes for other receivers and creating mismatches in the secondary.
Other teams in the NFL have successfully maximized the talents of similar players. For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs masterfully utilized players like Tyreek Hill during his time in KC between 2016 and 2021 and Mecole Hardman, who possess explosive speed and agility.
Hill began his career with the Chiefs as the starting punt returner, kick returner, and the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.
The six time All-Pro eventually worked his way into the starting lineup, leading to increased production as a receiver. Since leaving the Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins, Hill has continued to perform at an elite level, putting himself on track for a potential Hall of Fame career.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons slams draft tanking with fiery post-game message
Hardman, also like Turpin, has made a name in the league as a returner. However, the Chiefs have featured the All-Pro's talents in many ways, leading to 171 receptions for 2,262 yards and 16 touchdowns over six seasons.
It's time for the Cowboys to fully embrace Turpin's potential and give him more opportunities to shine. If the Cowboys truly want to maximize their offensive firepower, they must find ways to get the ball in the hands of their most dynamic playmaker.
