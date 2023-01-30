The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!

JAN 30 ANOTHER PRO BOWLER The Dallas Cowboys will have another guy in the Pro Bowl Games … but not for the preferred reason.

Because Eagles center Jason Kelce is going to the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas need a replacement … so Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has been added to the Pro Bowl.

That gives Dallas eight honorees: Biadasz, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard (injured), Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence and KaVontae Turpin.

JAN 29 QB ARREST University of Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships and is now eligible for the April NFL Draft, has been arrested in Dallas for public intoxication.

Bennett, 25, was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. CT on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way.

According to DPD, when officers arrived, they found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated."

Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and booked. Authorities did not release any bond information at this time.

Bennett started his college career as a walk-on and was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season after leading the Bulldogs to a 15-0 record and SEC championship.

JAN 28 ZIM IS IN Former Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer, who became close with Deion Sanders during their time together in Dallas, is joining Deion’s staff at the University of Colorado.

Sanders confirmed that in a YouTube visit. Zimmer - in 2021 the Vikings head coach - having served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022.

“Coach Zimmer’s coming,” Deion said, with the possibility that he’ll be the Buffs’ defensive coordinator. “Forget the titles; (his hires( know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

JAN 27 EAGLES 'RIPS' Jalen Hurts has been dealing with that shoulder injury since way back on Dec. 18, but he will be playing for the Cowboys rival Eagles in the NFC Championship Game against the Niners ...



And on Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered an update on his star quarterback.

"He's still getting treatment and stuff like that but he's ripping it like any normal week," Sirianni said.

Before this year, Hurts wasn't considered much of a thrower. That has changed to so degree ... and he remains a dangerous runner. On Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, he had 154 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a beatdown of the Giants.

Now Hurts gets the 49ers defense that topped the Cowboys last week in the playoffs while causing Dak Prescott to throw a pair of interceptions.

The 49ers-Eagles game will kick off at 2 p.m. CT.

JAN 27 MORE FUTURES The Cowboys continue to sign up their Reserve/Futures guys, with 11 players so far this week coming back from the practice squad - now including popular offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon.

Alarcon has been with the Cowboys for three seasons on the NFL International Pathway program but has "run out of eligibility'' there. But Dallas believes he's developed enough to merit a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. ... in addition to his presence as a way to connect with the international fan base.

Others signed to futures contracts this week are wideouts Antonio Callaway, Dontario Drummond and Dennis Houston, tight end Seth Green, O-linemen Alex Taylor, Brock Hoffman and Alec Lindstrom, and DBs Tyler Coyle, Juanyeh Thomas and Sheldrick Redwine.

JAN 26 MCCARTHY AS LANDRY? As part of his Thursday season-ending presser, Mike McCarthy dropped a bomb of sorts. ...

McCarthy said that team owner Jerry Jones told him this week that he wants McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry did. “I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’”

How seriously are some fans and media taking this?

Way too seriously, of course.

Jerry is obviously not only speaking hyperbolically (what's new!) but also figuratively ... and symbolically.

He's trying to express his support for the coach, who has won 12 games in back-to-back seasons ... and who despite that seems to be somewhat of a punching bag for critics.

For what it's worth, the legendary Landry coached the Cowboys for 29 seasons.

Mike McCarthy, with three seasons under his belt, is presently 59.

So Mike, to fulfill Jerry's "vision,'' would coach the Cowboys until age 85.

Again ... Jerry is talking hyperbolically (what's new!) but also figuratively ... and symbolically.

In actual news, Dan Quinn tells CowboysSI.com that he's staying ... and McCarthy, when asked by us about Kellen Moore's job security, could not promise the same outcome.

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy.

But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas.

The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful. None of this is unusual.

And yet Mike Florio at PFT writes ...

"And it makes me wonder whether something else is going on behind the scenes. Something like owner Jerry Jones discreetly lining up the replacement for the head coach before firing the head coach, because Jones will fire the head coach only if he gets the replacement Jones wants. ...

And then Florio mentions "Sean Payton’s candidacy.''

We think it's odd that the firing of assistants somehow equals the firing of their boss, though anything is possible. We don't think it's odd to float the name of Payton here, even though it's being done (again and again) without any real evidence.

And I guess we should no longer be bothered by the idea that a report is going to take us "behind the scenes.'' ... regardless of whether there is any such access to that place "behind the scenes.''