Cowboys Clinchers? What Odds Say About Winning NFC East

Are The Dallas Cowboys Going To Be Clinchers? What Odds Say About Winning NFC East

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans, are you sitting down? Two weeks ago, the Big Computer said Dallas' chance of winning the NFC East was at 4 percent.

And today? The opening odds from BetOnline AG:

Cowboys (-1) at NY.

Washington at Philly (-2)

If Vegas is right - Dallas wins and Washington loses - the Cowboys will be the improbable NFC East champs. Will go to the NFL Playoffs. Will host a Round 1 postseason game at AT&T Stadium.

The NFC East race, of course, includes three teams. Dallas’ Week 16 win over Philadelphia eliminated the Eagles from contention, but thanks to Washington’s loss to Carolina and the Giants’ loss to Baltimore, the 6-9 Cowboys, 6-9 WFT and 5-10 New York remain alive entering Week 17.

There are actually a bunch scenarios (counting ties) that could unfold this weekend:

1) A Washington win and WFT is the champ.

2) With Philly and Dallas wins, Dallas is the champ.

3) With Philly and New York wins, New York - even at just 6-10 - wins a three-team tiebreaker.

4) A Philly win combined with a Dallas and New York tie means Dallas (at 6-9-1) wins it.

5) A Philly and WFT tie plus a Dallas win means the Cowboys win it. Dallas.

6) A Philly and WFT tie plus a New York win means Washington wins it.

7) What about two ties? Washington would be 6-9-1 and would win the head-to-head tiebreaker over 6-9-1 Dallas.

No matter what, for the 16th straight year, the NFC East will crown a new champion. And no matter what, the NFC East is guaranteed to have, at best, a tie for the worst record ever by a division champion in a 16-game season.

Those are for certain. Dallas Cowboys coming out on top is not. But the oddsmakers like their chances.