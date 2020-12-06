FRISCO - Different high-profile members of the Dallas Cowboys are taking different approaches to the fact they haven’t played since Thanksgiving Day and won't play at Baltimore until Tuesday.

From QB Andy Dalton, who admits the NFL schedule has been odd: "Yeah, for sure. I think that the more we're able to practice more, the more we're able to do, it ends up feeling more comfortable. I know I'm getting more understanding of our guys. I think that's big. Obviously the schedule has changed several times.

"For us, it's just making sure that we're on the same page as everything we're doing, and the communication with everything."

From receiver Amari Cooper on the Tuesday setup: "I think it will feel like a regular game day."

Either way one looks at it, the best way for it to be "regular'' will be for Cowboys "regulars'' to be healthy and playing ... and that is not quite the case.

The Cowboys on Saturday ruled out offensive linemen Zack Martin (calf) and left tackle Cameron Erving (knee); no surprise there.

There are also issues in the secondary. safety Donovan Wilson (groin) did very little at practice this week and is questionable. Backup safety Steven Parker (ankle) has the same designation. But the big story there might be cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs). Sources tell CowboysSI.com that he is pushing to play, but that the medical staff is concerned about the injury and might hold him back.

And then there is the potentially most impactful defensive player in the group, end Aldon Smith. He's been dealing all week with an illness. He's listed as "questionable'' but was a full participant at the Saturday workout here at The Star, and indications are he will play.

But who will Aldon Smith be trying to sack?

Starter Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh continues to decline to speculate whether Jackson will be available for the game against Dallas; it's worth noting that the Cowboys are assuming he'll play, as his mandatory 10-day quarantine will expire on Sunday.

But if not? Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve for at least three games with a hamstring injury. So as of Saturday, Trace McSorley is the Ravens' starting quarterback.